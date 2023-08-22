Transphorm to Participate in Upcoming Semiconductor Conferences

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN), a global leader in robust GaN power semiconductors, announced today that the Company will participate in the Jefferies 2023 Semiconductor IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit and SEMICON Taiwan 2023, taking place August 29-30 and September 6-8, respectively.

Primit Parikh, CEO, President and Co-Founder, and Cameron McAulay, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1×1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Semiconductor IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit.

Jefferies 2023 Semiconductor IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit Location: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago Date: August 29-30, 2023 Format: 1×1 Investor Meetings Only

Dr. Parikh will deliver a keynote presentation at SEMICON Taiwan entitled, “Robust, High Volume, Performance Leading GaN Power Semiconductors – For Adapters to Automotive Efficient Power Systems.”

SEMICON Taiwan 2023 Location: Taipei, Taiwan Date: Wednesday, September 6, 1:35 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST Format: Keynote Presentation

The presentation will be available for viewing after the event’s conclusion on the Hon Hai Research Institute official YouTube channel.

Transphorm is one of the only pure-play GaN power semiconductor companies in the world with volume production in low-power and high-power segments. The company stands as a global leader in robust GaN devices given the superior physics of its high voltage GaN platform versus Silicon, Silicon Carbide, and e-mode GaN offerings in applications ranging from adapters and high-performance computing power supplies to renewable energy and electric vehicle systems.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s leading JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm GaN.

