Transphorm to Announce Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results and Business Update Call on August 14th at 5:00 p.m. ET

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN) — a global leader in GaN, the future of next generation power systems, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Transphorm Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Date: Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7m3qxbxn

Investors and analysts may also join the webcast on the Events section on the Company’s website.

A replay and the supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations move power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 50% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm GaN

