Transmit Security Places in Fortune’s 2025 Cyber 60

The list recognizes the leading venture-backed companies shaping cybersecurity

Transmit Security, the first to unify identity security and fraud prevention in a single platform, is proud to be selected as a leading innovator in the Fortune Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed. The Cyber 60 is a prestigious list of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups that address today's increasing threat complexity and the expanding attack surface introduced by AI.





Recognized for its impressive growth since its record-setting Series A in 2021, Transmit Security has increased its first-half revenues by 40% year over year and has grown its customer base by 51%, surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

“We’re deeply appreciative of Fortune’s Cyber 60 and Lightspeed’s recognition of Transmit’s mission — to fuse fraud prevention and identity management within our Mosaic platform,” said Mickey Boodaei, Co-Founder and CEO of Transmit Security. “This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to helping enterprises stay ahead in an increasingly complex identity and fraud landscape. By integrating these critical capabilities in one platform, we’re empowering organizations to enhance customer trust, reduce risk and build a more resilient digital future.”

Top CISO Priorities: IAM, consolidation, resilience and AI

The Cyber 60 report includes data from a survey of 200 CISOs, revealing market trends, growth opportunities and the transformative impact of cloud and AI technologies on cybersecurity. Key survey findings include:

95% of CISOs surveyed said identity access management (IAM) was very important among their spending priorities this year.

Transmit Security is on the forefront of cyber resilience, consolidation plus AI-driven fraud prevention and identity security. The Cyber 60 report states, “Transmit Security is the only vendor that provides a fusion of fraud prevention, identity verification and customer identity management, including market-leading orchestration, phishing-resistant authentication and API security.” Notably, Transmit Security is the only customer identity and access management (CIAM) vendor that landed a spot on the Cyber 60 list.

“Transmit’s Mosaic platform, which brings together fraud prevention, identity verification and identity management for customer-facing applications, is gaining momentum with major enterprises like Citibank, Aflac, KeyBank, LendingTree, Allegiant and Goldman Sachs,” said Rakesh Loonkar, Co-Founder and President of Transmit Security. “Much of our recent growth has come from organizations eager to unify their fraud and identity systems — enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, simplifying operations and boosting resilience.”

Cyber resilience is critical

“Crowdstrike’s July outage highlighted the need for cyber resilience strategies,” states the Cyber 60 report. Transmit Security is the only identity and fraud provider to offer fully-resilient architecture — built to withstand cloud provider outages. With Mosaic by Transmit Security, active-active multi-cloud global presence runs simultaneously in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure, ensuring in-session failover with no interruption. Resilient, enterprise-class architecture ensures uptime for organizations and their mission-critical applications, serving over 100 million customers.

About Transmit Security

Transmit Security has reimagined fraud prevention and CIAM by replacing siloed solutions with a fusion of customer identity management, identity verification and fraud prevention. Mosaic by Transmit Security, the company’s flagship platform, offers best-of-breed modular services to address fraud and identity use cases while minimizing complexity and costs. With AI-driven cybersecurity at its core, Mosaic is built for resilience and scale, earning the trust of 7 ‘top 10’ US banks and Fortune 500s. Explore: transmitsecurity.com.

