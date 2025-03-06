TransLogic™ to Showcase Design Assist Services at 2025 PDC Summit

Early Expert Engagement Drives Efficiency and Long-Term Value in Healthcare Facility Planning

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, will showcase healthcare planning, design and construction solutions in The International Summit & Exhibition on Health Facility Planning, Design & Construction, also known as the PDC Summit, from March 9-12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

TransLogic invites architecture professionals in healthcare planning, design, and construction to explore the benefits of its Design Assist, a preconstruction consultative service where transport experts are brought in early in the design phases of a building project. Design Assist leads to maximized efficiency, ensures serviceability, and addresses potential future roadblocks. TransLogic will be showcasing its solutions at the exhibition hall in the Georgia World Congress Center at booth #623.

"Our Design Assist service is a game-changer in healthcare facility planning. By engaging our experts early, we're not just designing systems; we're crafting long-term solutions that grow with the facility," said Adam Tappen, Senior Vice President of Sales and Service for Transport Automation in North America. “By bringing our expertise to the table early, we're able to align the systems such as the pneumatic tube system with the hospital's broader objectives. This results in a transport backbone that enhances operational efficiency and adapts to future needs.”

The Design Assist service proves invaluable in presenting a comprehensive and well-thought-out project to hospital leadership. Specialized personnel can run simulations, create 3D models, and coordinate directly with architects, engineers, and owners to ensure that the proposed tube system design can meet all of our customer’s space planning, performance, and serviceability needs.

"In healthcare facility design, every detail matters. Our Design Assist service provides architects and hospital leadership with data-driven insights, transforming abstract concepts into tangible, efficient solutions," said Matt Carney, Vice President of Project Management at TransLogic. "The complexity of modern healthcare facilities demands a forward-thinking solution that brings specialized expertise to the table, optimizing both current needs and future expansion."

The PDC Summit brings together over 3,300 senior leaders working in healthcare planning, design, and construction to shape the future of the healthcare-built environment. This year's event promises to deliver unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge educational sessions, and a showcase of the latest innovations in healthcare facility design and construction.

About TransLogic™

TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic™ products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic™ solutions at translogic.com.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients' needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

