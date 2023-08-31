TransLogic™ Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates TransLogic™ is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company and global industry leader in transport automation solutions, announced its in-scope technology systems and platforms have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.





HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the TransLogic™ in-scope technology systems and platforms have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places TransLogic™ in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification demonstrates to our customers and the greater healthcare industry that we are taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management,” said Jim Collier, Director of Global Applications, Infrastructure, Networking and Security at Swisslog Healthcare. “These kinds of certifications are all the more important in an ever-increasing digital world, especially when it comes to the digital transformation of the healthcare industry.”

“HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

About TransLogic™

TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic™ products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic™ solutions at translogic.com.

About Swisslog Healthcare

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

