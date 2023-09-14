TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, to Showcase Technology Solutions at Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare company and a leading supplier in transport automation, will participate for the first time in the Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo from September 18-21, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. TransLogic invites hospital architects, design professionals, construction managers, and other healthcare professionals to see what services and solutions the company will be showcasing at their exhibit booth. TransLogic will be located at booth #325 in the exhibitor’s hall at the Charlotte Convention Center.









“At TransLogic, we understand the critical role efficient transport automation plays in healthcare, and the Symposium provides the ideal setting to collaborate, exchange insights, and contribute to shaping the industry’s future,” said Cory Kwarta, President of TransLogic and CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. “The symposium’s mission of advancing healthcare through innovative physical spaces resonates deeply with our commitment to delivering comprehensive pneumatic tube systems that are the backbone of healthcare facilities.”

The Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo brings together healthcare design and construction experts to collaborate, tackle the latest challenges, and learn the latest trends in the industry. The smoothest building projects begin with the guidance of forward-thinking owners and a great architect, but even the most experienced firms and consultants can’t be expected to know every intricacy of a facility. TransLogic will be discussing how early consultation can lead to a design that better serves the entire construction process.

“As we stand at the forefront of pneumatic tube system design, our teams are eager to engage with industry leaders, share our 100+ years of expertise, and contribute to meaningful discussions that shape the evolution of healthcare spaces,” said Allan Turner, VP Project Management of TransLogic. “This symposium offers an unparalleled opportunity to collaborate with multiple providers who all influence the Design Assign phase of construction projects. We’re honored to be a part of it.”

More information on the Healthcare Facilities Symposium and Expo can be found here: https://hcarefacilities.com/

About TransLogic™

TransLogic™, a Swisslog Healthcare Company, builds on its 100 years of operational technology expertise to reliably automate the delivery of critical items and leverage innovations which transcend industry standards in transport automation. TransLogic™ products are manufactured in the USA, resulting in nominal supply chain issues, fewer shipping delays, and quality controls which meet North America’s standards. Learn more about TransLogic™ solutions at translogic.com.

About Swisslog Healthcare:

Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Contacts

Erica Fetherston



10 to 1 Public Relations



erica@10to1pr.com

(480) 676-9141

Sofia Ashley



10 to 1 Public Relations



sofia@10to1pr.com

(480) 468-3349