Transfr Launches its SDK to Expand the Future of Learning Through XR Training Simulations

Transfr’s SDK enables 3D designers to build new simulations on its XR platform to increase access to training solutions that can increase upward mobility

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transfr, the leader in virtual reality-based skills training, today announced the launch of the Transfr SDK for its extended reality (XR) training platform, providing 3D designers with a set of high level, Unity-based low-code design tools to create interactive XR training simulations. Initially available in a closed Beta to select partners, the SDK provides a consistent experience across its simulation offerings. It creates an easier way to develop content on the Transfr platform, which is currently accessible by tens of thousands of students at over 1,000 locations across the U.S.





Inspired by Transfr’s mission to create alternative classroom-to-career pathways, especially for economically disadvantaged students, using XR-based training, the SDK enables the broader developer community to contribute to the future of education. The Transfr SDK is a toolset and workflow to develop XR-based trainings. It provides interactive templates and a standardized UI/UX by leveraging the company’s best practices, including its coach system.

“As a mission-based company, our goal is to provide students, and adults looking to upskill, with opportunities to build the skills they need to pursue a meaningful career in the manufacturing, healthcare, electrical, automotive, and other industries,” said Bharani Rajakumar, CEO and founder of Transfr. “By opening up our SDK to our partners and the larger 3D design community, we hope to empower creators to develop XR training solutions that allow for upward mobility. By providing more variety and access to the communities we serve, we can ensure that people from all walks of life can build meaningful, well-paying careers, especially those for whom a four-year college degree is out of reach.”

Intended to be lightweight and scalable, the Transfr SDK is based on the company’s learnings in producing its own content library. It enables designers and developers to incorporate a sophisticated array of interactions, all monitored by Transfr’s digital coaches. This structured approach guides users through the training, providing assessment data in the company’s dashboard for easy analysis. Key capabilities of the SDK include state management, custom mechanics and interactions, and custom 3D coaches.

With the launch of the Transfr SDK, the company has also utilized Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, a cross-device SDK, to scale further and provide better access for 3D designers. By combining the immersive capabilities of XR with the practical, hands-on approach of Transfr, the hope is that this collaboration will create a new standard in vocational training.

“Transfr is at the forefront of transforming skills-based training for middle-skill careers by leveraging XR to make training more accessible,” said Brian Vogelsang, senior director, XR Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Their vision aligns perfectly with our mission to leverage XR for practical, impactful applications. Together, we’re set to unlock new possibilities in enterprise XR training and workforce development.”

The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX commercial VR solution supports the Snapdragon Spaces platform and is one of the first devices on which Transfr’s training solutions are available. Engineered for the enterprise, the ThinkReality VRX is critical to providing businesses and nonprofits with a device capable of guiding users through virtual training simulations to mirror how each action is executed in the real world.

“From improved retention rates, reducing waste, and accelerating learning times, immersive training through XR is making an impact on business while providing more opportunities for employees to learn dynamically,” said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. “The Transfr SDK will help developers and designers improve time to solution, enable more workers to get trained efficiently, and help businesses achieve ROI sooner.”

For developers and 3D designers interested in building training solutions leveraging Transfr’s SDK, they can sign up to participate in the Beta at transfrinc.com/sdk.

About Transfr

Transfr is an emerging leader in virtual reality (VR) based vocational career exploration and pre-apprentice training. Transfr provides hands-on and immersive-simulation training for high growth in-demand careers that give real-world experience in the skills needed for job success, development, and retention. Using a headset, trainees are guided through simulations by a digital coach to engage in career exploration, job training, and practice and assessment use cases. Transfr’s innovative platform promotes ever-improving quality and lower development costs of VR simulations. For more information, please visit https://transfrinc.com/.

Contacts

Mike Nourie



SalientMG



mike@salientmg.com