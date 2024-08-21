Transforming Accounting Workflows: Riveron and FloQast Announce Alliance

The global consulting firm and leading accounting automation platform provider team up to serve the most pressing needs of CFOs and controllers





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accounting–Global consulting firm Riveron announced today it has entered into a partnership agreement with FloQast, an accounting automation platform. Riveron consulting professionals offer a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress. This strategic partnership will further extend Riveron’s comprehensive offerings tailored for CFOs and accounting teams, particularly for transforming the record-to-report processes of clients. Using innovative technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), FloQast automates accounting workflows, reconciliations, variance analyses, and more.

“We are enthused about this partnership and the value it provides to CFOs and accounting professionals, who are facing increasing complexities and partnering with Riveron to solve their most pressing challenges,” said Riveron Managing Director Sarah Kieffer. “Our accounting advisory expertise paired with a technology platform like FloQast can help companies streamline their processes and drive value by freeing up accounting professionals to focus on their most strategic, impactful work.”

“Our alliance with Riveron leverages the strengths of both organizations, combining their deep advisory knowledge with FloQast’s innovative accounting solutions,” said Mike Whitmire, Co-founder and CEO at FloQast, CPA. “Together, we’re empowering organizations to streamline their financial close processes, automate reconciliations, and deliver enhanced financial insights, to drive meaningful transformation in their business operations.”

By teaming up to better serve their clients, Riveron and FloQast anticipate driving several benefits for accounting teams at public and private companies alike. These include:

Reduced time-to-close: Automating repetitive tasks and utilizing AI allows finance teams to close the books significantly faster.

Improved reconciliation efficiency: Streamlined accounting workflows lead to faster and more accurate reconciliations.

Greater financial visibility and control: Real-time access to close process data enables informed decision-making and improved control, for status checkpoints and throughout the entire financial close process.

Versatile technology integrations: Knowing that data can come from various sources, FloQast integrates seamlessly with a wide range of accounting systems used by businesses, eliminating data silos and streamlining workflows.

Variance analysis functionality: This collaborative feature allows teams to quickly identify and analyze inconsistencies, providing valuable insights into company performance and enabling accounting and finance professionals to focus on telling the story versus repetitive tasks.

Quick implementations and easy adoption to accelerate value: With FloQast’s cloud -based platform, companies can rapidly implement the technology, minimizing disruption and enabling businesses to transform their financial close processes quickly. In addition, teams typically enjoy a high adoption rate because the easy-to-maintain technology is intuitive for accounting professionals to use.

A comprehensive approach to transforming accounting and finance operations: Riveron's breadth of experience serving the office of the CFO helps companies simplify complexities and elevate their impact—whether supporting through technology implementations, audit readiness services, or other transformational initiatives.

By combining Riveron’s proven expertise in transforming financial processes with FloQast’s accounting automation platform, this alliance empowers accounting and finance professionals to focus on strategic analysis and insights, ultimately driving greater business value.

About Riveron

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes. Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress. In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 16 global offices. Learn more at Riveron.com.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

