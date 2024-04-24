Transflo Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, a leading provider of technology solutions for the transportation industry, is thrilled to announce that it has won three 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards. The honors are awarded by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.





Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey at each recipient company.

The Transflo team is composed of a diverse group of experienced freight professionals with tenured backgrounds and high-level expertise in SaaS technology, freight brokerage, and fleet management. Together, they set the standard for the behavior and culture that characterizes the organization, creating an environment that values integrity and responsibility, innovative thinking, risk-taking, and efficiency while also inspiring creativity and collaboration.

Transflo was recognized for excellence in the following areas of workplace culture:

Innovation: Honors organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees. Transflo embodies this area by encouraging employees to challenge the status quo and innovate through ideas, processes, and technology.

Work-Life Flexibility: Commends the organizations who provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees’ concerns. Transflo features a distributed workforce across the country that both emphasizes collaboration and encourages team members to attend to important items and life events.

Leadership: Celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. At Transflo, leaders like CEO Renee Krug and President & CRO Bill Vitti understand the needs of the customers that front-line employees hear every day.

“At Transflo, we take immense pride in the culture we’ve been able to build for our employees and because of our employees. We are delighted to accept the Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Leadership awards from Energage as recognition of our commitment to our supremely talented workforce,” said Ally Spaventa, Vice President of People & Culture at Transflo.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Transflo

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

