Transflo, Whip Around Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen an Extensive Fleet Management Ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, the leading provider of mobile, telematics, and workflow automation solutions for the transportation industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Whip Around, the industry’s easiest-to-use fleet inspection and maintenance platform.

Today’s businesses and fleet operators are facing new challenges, from rising operational costs and stringent requirements to increasing customer demands for real-time visibility. This partnership addresses the industry’s pressing need for far-reaching solutions that streamline operations, enhance safety and make it easier to maintain compliance in a complex regulatory landscape.

“At Transflo, we’re committed to delivering solutions and partnering with companies that make our customers’ businesses more efficient,” said Bill Vitti, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Transflo. “Partnering with Whip Around allows us to offer fleet operators a more comprehensive solution that addresses both the maintenance and logistics aspects of their business.”

The partnership between Whip Around and Transflo will allow customers to leverage the strengths of both platforms, offering a more holistic approach to fleet management. While the two systems are not currently integrated, they can be used as complementary solutions to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Key benefits of using Whip Around and Transflo together include:

Comprehensive asset management: Combine Whip Around’s inspection and maintenance capabilities with Transflo’s telematics capabilities to gain full visibility of your fleet’s health and operations. Enhanced driver experience: Utilize Whip Around’s user-friendly inspection app alongside Transflo Mobile+ to simplify drivers’ daily tasks and enhance accountability. Improved safety and compliance: Leverage both companies’ platforms to optimize preventative maintenance and ensure adherence to DOT regulations. Data-driven decision making: Access rich insights from Transflo and Whip Around platforms to optimize fleet performance, reduce costs and increase uptime .

“We are thrilled to partner with Transflo to provide our mutual customers with an enhanced suite of tools for fleet management,” said Noah Hickey, CEO of Whip Around. “By combining Whip Around’s strengths in inspection and maintenance with Transflo’s expertise in telematics and logistics management, we’re creating a powerful ecosystem that serves the diverse needs of modern fleets.”

From customizable inspections and work order management to state-of-the-art ELDs and secure document storage solutions, these platforms offer tools that span the entire fleet management lifecycle.

To help customers maximize the benefits of this partnership, Whip Around and Transflo plan to host a collaborative webinar in the coming months to showcase how the platforms can be effectively utilized in tandem.

About Transflo

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and workflow automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app. Learn more at Transflo.com.

About Whip Around

Established in 2016, Whip Around has quickly become North America’s easiest-to-use inspection and maintenance platform. Whip Around’s software and app help fleet managers, operators and mechanics improve safety and compliance and minimize costs through better inspection and maintenance processes. Learn more at www.whiparound.com.

