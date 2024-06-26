Transflo Mobile+ Celebrates 10 Years of Moving the Industry Forward

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, a leading provider of technology solutions for the transportation industry, is excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its flagship app, Transflo Mobile+. Since launching on June 20, 2014, Transflo Mobile+ has become the everything app drivers can rely on to complete their day and focus on the road.





With over 3.2 million downloads, Transflo Mobile+ is the proven driver app for thousands of carriers across North America. Today, Mobile+ processes nearly 1 billion scanned documents, 65 million+ loads processed, and well over $100 billion in freight spend. In addition to industry-leading document scanning capabilities, load workflow, and mobile communications, the platform also offers Hours of Service, navigation, weigh station bypass, safety alerts, and more.

Before the mobile app was launched, Transflo was primarily known for its truck stop scanning machines where drivers could scan paperwork, including load documents, invoices, and receipts directly to their company’s back office. Moving Transflo’s focus from truck stop scanning to a mobile app represented a significant shift.

“Transflo’s roots started with addressing key pain points for drivers and fleets, establishing an exclusive service network to enable document scanning in truck stops nationwide. Transflo’s passion to simplify the day in the life of a driver led us to pioneer mobile scanning, allowing drivers to be paid faster. The app continued to evolve into what it is today, a super app for drivers,” said Frank Adelman, Transflo CEO and President from 2013 to 2022.

Mobile+ was created to streamline the driver’s day to day activities as a core purpose – and that mission continues to this day. Transflo Mobile+ was also created to address inefficiencies in driver workflows and load management.

A decade ago, communication between a driver and carrier was often done through traditional dispatch methods or via in-cab computers that cost upwards of $2,000 per truck. By including two-way communication and load information in Transflo Mobile+, the app tackled multiple pain points for transportation industry.

“It was more than just scanning, and we knew from the start that it wasn’t simply a tool where we were going to scan documents, it was a tool where we were going to drive significant benefit for driver and carrier, reduce costs, and provide flexibility to fleets,” said Adelman.

From 2016 to 2018, Transflo Mobile+ introduced several widely adopted integrations that today make it a one-stop shop for a driver’s day at work, including Geotab, Drivewyze, and CoPilot. In 2019, Transflo unveiled a redesigned Mobile+ app, and continues to innovate and update the app on a continuous basis. Today, Transflo is making a record investment in Mobile+, with a strong vision and robust roadmap for further innovation and automation.

“I’m proud of our obsessive focus on solving real-world problems through innovative user experience, and Transflo Mobile+ is a perfect example of exactly that. As a trusted partner to our driver and fleet customers, Transflo is focused on driving their success through constant innovation. We’re solving challenges that exist today and ensuring they are prepared for the changing landscape ahead,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo.

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app.

