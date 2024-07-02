Transflo Adds to Its Technology Portfolio, Acquires RMJ Technologies’ Telematics Assets

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transflo, an innovator and leader in transportation technology, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of RMJ Technologies’ (RMJ Tech) telematics assets.





RMJ Tech specializes in fleet optimization services and is a fast-growing technology company serving government agencies and public companies in North America. Transflo will acquire RMJ Tech’s telematics business, allowing the company to expand its footprint in the private and public sectors of transportation.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Transflo’s ambition to expand the reach of its industry-leading technology into markets such as the government sector, while continuing to deliver best-in-class service and solutions to its existing customers.

Over the years, both Transflo and RMJ Tech have been successful in serving both the private and public sectors due to their ability to provide innovative telematics solutions that address the unique and complex challenges faced by fleets. These solutions enhance operating efficiency, improve safety, increase fleet visibility, and minimize environmental impacts.

“As RMJ Tech has grown, we sought a partner that will take the business, and our customers, to the next level,” said Jerome Toliver, CEO of RMJ Tech. “Transflo has proven to be the ideal acquirer, given their strong executive team, long-standing market leadership, and commitment to customer driven innovation.”

“Transflo is excited to acquire a business growing at double-digits annually and that provides leading telematics technology solutions to the government sector,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo. “We continue to grow organically and through acquisitions to provide innovative solutions focused on customer priorities today and into the future.”

About Transflo

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app.

About RMJ Technologies

RMJ Technologies is a fleet optimization company specializing in vehicle telematics and driver risk management solutions. It is a solutions-based company that focuses on increasing safe driving behaviors, optimizing fleet operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and reducing fleet liability and risk through collaborative teamwork, creativity and innovation.

