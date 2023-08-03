Transcend Raises $20M Series B to Automate Critical Infrastructure Design

Investors in the round include Autodesk, Inc., PureTerra Ventures, HG Ventures, Riverstone Holdings LLC and Arosa Capital





PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcend Software Inc. (“Transcend”), the leading SaaS provider of generative design tools for critical infrastructure, announced today it has closed on its Series B financing round with participation from Autodesk, Inc., a leading software provider for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, product design, and media and entertainment industries. Existing investors HG Ventures, PureTerra and Aspen Capital Group also participated in the round, along with new investors Arosa Capital and Riverstone Holdings LLC.

The investment will allow Transcend to continue to expand its customer base, which already includes many of the leading infrastructure players in the world such as Arcadis, Black and Veatch, Brookfield Asset Management, Anglian Water, Xylem, and Veolia. In less than two years, designs generated through Transcend’s software have already positively impacted the lives of over 100M people in 65 countries around the globe.

Transcend’s market-leading generative design software, the Transcend Design Generator (TDG), fully automates the conceptual and preliminary design of critical infrastructure assets, enabling asset owners to reduce design costs and timelines and prioritizes the incorporation of innovative and sustainable technologies. TDG integrates process, mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering calculations and decisions to automatically generate complete and accurate preliminary engineering designs for a variety of water and power infrastructure projects. The outputs include 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) models, carbon footprint estimates, equipment lists, operating and capital expenditure calculations, and many others.

“Autodesk feels strongly that new and better ways of designing and making can lead to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world for all. So we appreciate how Transcend is applying generative and outcome-based design to accelerate development of sustainable critical infrastructure,” said Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President of AEC Design Strategy at Autodesk. “This investment and our collaboration with Transcend will help make advanced technologies more accessible to a wide range of asset owners, engineering firms, and equipment suppliers, enabling them to achieve better outcomes faster.”

Transcend will use the investment to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and product roadmap, further establishing its market leadership in generative design software for critical infrastructure.

“We look forward to this next phase of growth as we continue our mission to help engineers, utilities, and technology suppliers design innovative and sustainable critical infrastructure,” said Ari Raivetz, Founder and CEO of Transcend. “Autodesk’s commitment to our business as part of this Series B is a clear indicator that the world is moving towards the automation of preliminary design activities to develop resilient infrastructure for the future. That is good news for everyone, because we must move faster to build the next generation of green infrastructure if we are going to solve the climate crisis.”

Autodesk customers and other users working with TDG can automatically generate complete, accurate preliminary designs for a variety of water and wastewater treatment facilities and electrical substations including editable design documents that are native to Autodesk products including AutoCAD®, and Revit®.

“This investment is not only a catalyst for the growth of our business, but a catalyst for our customers as well. We will continue investing heavily in product features that our users can leverage to build a better world for all of us to live in,” said Adam Tank, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Transcend.

To learn more about Transcend, visit transcendinfra.com.

About Transcend

Transcend is a B2B Software-as-a-Service company focused on design and engineering automation for critical infrastructure. Their flagship product, the Transcend Design Generator (“TDG”), integrates process, mechanical, structural, electrical, civil, and architectural design disciplines into a hosted cloud-based software and generative design platform that permits users to input data and automatically generate a preliminary engineering design for critical infrastructure projects and vertical assets, including automatic generation of a wide variety of engineering documents and files. For more information, visit them at https://transcendinfra.com/, or follow them on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcend-infra

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, AutoCAD and Revit are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

