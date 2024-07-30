Transcat Reports Strong First Quarter Results with Significant Gross Margin Expansion and EBITDA Growth

Home Business Wire Transcat Reports Strong First Quarter Results with Significant Gross Margin Expansion and...
  • Consolidated Gross Profit grew 21.1% on double-digit Revenue growth
  • Distribution gross margins expanded 620 basis points on strength of rentals
  • Service gross margins expanded 150 basis points on organic growth of 6.4% and improved productivity
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew 20.4% with margins expanding 130 basis points

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration services, cost control and optimization services, and distribution and rental of value-added professional grade handheld test, measurement, and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 29, 2024 (the “first quarter”) of fiscal year 2025, which ends March 29, 2025 (“fiscal 2025”). Results include the previously reported acquisitions of TIC-MS, Inc. (“TIC-MS”) effective March 27, 2023, SteriQual, Inc. (“SteriQual”), effective July 12, 2023, Axiom Test Equipment, Inc. (“Axiom”), effective August 8, 2023 and Becnel Rental Tools, LLC (“Becnel”) effective April 15, 2024.


“We are pleased with our strong first quarter results as gross margins expanded 310 basis points versus prior year from increased Service productivity and growth in Rentals in the Distribution segment. Consolidated revenue was up 10% driven by consistent demand in highly regulated end markets, our successful integration of acquired companies, and widened breadth of offerings,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “The Transcat team performed well during the first quarter as adjusted EBITDA grew 20% and margins expanded driven by our differentiated value proposition along with outstanding execution of automation and productivity enhancements.”

Mr. Rudow added, “Transcat’s positive acquisition momentum continued in the first quarter with the purchase of Becnel Rental Tools. Becnel is a well-run business that has cultivated strong customer relationships, with companies which are high users of Transcat’s core instrumentation and calibration services. Becnel differentiates our higher margin rental portfolio along with a growing operator-based service model and has already provided opportunities for cross-selling of Transcat’s products and services. Our growing, diversified portfolio enables strong performance when combined with our team’s commitment to execution points to a very bright future ahead for Transcat.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Review

(Results are compared with the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024 (fiscal 2024))

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

FY25 Q1

 

FY24 Q1

 

$’s

 

%

Service Revenue

 

$

43,778

 

 

$

39,853

 

 

$

3,925

 

 

 

9.8

%

Distribution Sales

 

 

22,929

 

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

2,184

 

 

 

10.5

%

Revenue

 

$

66,707

 

 

$

60,598

 

 

$

6,109

 

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

$

22,655

 

 

$

18,710

 

 

$

3,945

 

 

 

21.1

%

Gross Margin

 

 

34.0

%

 

 

30.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

5,099

 

 

$

4,640

 

 

$

459

 

 

 

9.9

%

Operating Margin

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

4,408

 

 

$

2,949

 

 

$

1,459

 

 

 

49.5

%

Net Margin

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

10,212

 

 

$

8,481

 

 

$

1,731

 

 

 

20.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

26.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

30.8

%

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 10, 11 and 12 for the reconciliation tables.

Consolidated revenue was $66.7 million, an increase of $6.1 million or 10.1%. Consolidated gross profit was $22.7 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 21.1%, while gross margin expanded 310 basis points due to improvements in both operating segments. Operating expenses were $17.6 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 24.8%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses (including stock-based compensation expense) and higher incentive-based employee costs due to sales growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million which represented an increase of $1.7 million or 20.4%. Net income per diluted share was $0.48 compared to $0.38 last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.68 versus $0.52 last year.

Service segment delivers strong first quarter results

Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (65.6% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024).

($ in thousand)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

FY25 Q1

 

FY24 Q1

 

$’s

 

%

Service Segment Revenue

 

$

43,778

 

 

$

39,853

 

 

$

3,925

 

 

 

9.8

%

Gross Profit

 

$

14,883

 

 

$

12,971

 

 

$

1,912

 

 

 

14.7

%

Gross Margin

 

 

34.0

%

 

 

32.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

4,090

 

 

$

3,192

 

 

$

898

 

 

 

28.1

%

Operating Margin

 

 

9.3

%

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

6,964

 

 

$

6,232

 

 

$

732

 

 

 

11.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

Service segment revenue was $43.8 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 9.8%, and included $1.3 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 6.4% and was driven by strong end-market demand and continued market share gains. The segment gross margin was 34.0%, an increase of 150 basis points from prior year primarily due to continued productivity improvements.

Distribution segment shows continued margin improvement

Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (34.4% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024).

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

FY25 Q1

 

FY24 Q1

 

$’s

 

%

Distribution Segment Sales

 

$

22,929

 

 

$

20,745

 

 

$

2,184

 

 

 

10.5

%

Gross Profit

 

$

7,772

 

 

$

5,739

 

 

$

2,033

 

 

 

35.4

%

Gross Margin

 

 

33.9

%

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

1,009

 

 

$

1,448

 

 

$

(439

)

 

 

(30.3

)%

Operating Margin

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

3,248

 

 

$

2,249

 

 

$

999

 

 

 

44.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

14.2

%

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

Distribution sales were $22.9 million, which represented an increase of $2.2 million or 10.5%, driven by growth in the Rental business including acquisitions. Distribution segment gross margin was 33.9%, an increase of 620 basis points due to a favorable sales mix driven by strength in the Rentals business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

On June 29, 2024, the Company had $22.7 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $80.0 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $3.6 million versus $4.2 million on March 30, 2024. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 0.08 on June 29, 2024, compared with 0.10 on March 30, 2024.

Outlook

Mr. Rudow concluded, “We are proud of our dedicated team, which has delivered exceptional results through various economic cycles as can be seen over the past decade and a half of profitable growth. We have successfully and consistently delivered organic Service revenue growth, gross margin expansion, free cash flow, and expanded our addressable markets through acquisition. We believe our unique value proposition drives a sustainable competitive advantage in the highly regulated markets that we serve, particularly the Life Science, Aerospace, and Defense markets, along with a growing Rentals business. We expect another year of organic Service revenue growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit range when normalized for the extra week in fiscal 2024 and gross margin expansion. Automation of our calibration processes and overall productivity improvements will continue to be key enablers of future margin expansion. We will continue to leverage our expertise and proven track record of successful acquisitions to drive synergistic growth opportunities with a sharp focus on integration. Our robust and diverse acquisition pipeline enables strategic, accretive acquisitions that will be a key component of our go-forward strategy.”

Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 24% and 26% in fiscal 2025. This estimate includes Federal, various state, Canadian and Irish income taxes and reflects the discrete tax accounting associated with share-based payment awards.

Webcast and Conference Call

Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the first quarter, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, August 6, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13747789, access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

NOTE 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash loss on sale of building and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

In addition to reporting Diluted Earnings Per Share, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, acquisition amortization of backlog and restructuring expense; divided by the average diluted shares outstanding during the period), which is a non-GAAP measure. Our management believes Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is an important measure of our operating performance because it provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for the GAAP measure of Diluted Earnings Per Share and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See page 12 for the Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation table.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 29 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in 21 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions and predictions of future events and are identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “designed,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focus,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “potential,” “seek,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

First Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 29,

 

 

June 24,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Revenue

 

$

43,778

 

 

$

39,853

 

Distribution Sales

 

 

22,929

 

 

 

20,745

 

Total Revenue

 

 

66,707

 

 

 

60,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Service Revenue

 

 

28,895

 

 

 

26,882

 

Cost of Distribution Sales

 

 

15,157

 

 

 

15,006

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

44,052

 

 

 

41,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

22,655

 

 

 

18,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses

 

 

7,801

 

 

 

6,469

 

General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

9,755

 

 

 

7,601

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

17,556

 

 

 

14,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

5,099

 

 

 

4,640

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

52

 

 

 

814

 

Interest Income

 

 

(312

)

 

 

 

Other Expense

 

 

131

 

 

 

64

 

Total Interest and Other

 

 

(129

)

 

 

878

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Provision For Income Taxes

 

 

5,228

 

 

 

3,762

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

820

 

 

 

813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

4,408

 

 

$

2,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.39

 

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

9,064

 

 

 

7,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.38

 
Average Shares Outstanding

9,196

7,762
 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Audited)

 

 

 

June 29,

 

 

March 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2024

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$

22,657

 

 

$

19,646

 

Marketable Securities

 

 

 

 

$

15,533

 

Accounts Receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $492 and $544 as of June 29, 2024 and March 30, 2024, respectively

 

 

48,156

 

 

 

47,779

 

Other Receivables

 

 

242

 

 

 

506

 

Inventory, net

 

 

18,128

 

 

 

17,418

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

5,070

 

 

 

4,276

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

94,253

 

 

 

105,158

 

Property and Equipment, net

 

 

45,954

 

 

 

38,944

 

Goodwill

 

 

138,146

 

 

 

105,585

 

Intangible Assets, net

 

 

26,254

 

 

 

19,987

 

Right to Use Assets, net

 

 

17,996

 

 

 

16,823

 

Other Assets

 

 

1,049

 

 

 

1,055

 

Total Assets

 

$

323,652

 

 

$

287,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

 

$

13,076

 

 

$

11,495

 

Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities

 

 

12,677

 

 

 

16,739

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

3,687

 

 

 

2,926

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

 

2,362

 

 

 

2,339

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

31,802

 

 

 

33,499

 

Long-Term Debt

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

1,817

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities, net

 

 

9,287

 

 

 

9,291

 

Lease Liabilities

 

 

15,400

 

 

 

14,873

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

3,657

 

 

 

2,903

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

61,364

 

 

 

62,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,144,731 and 8,839,299 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and March 30, 2024, respectively

 

 

4,572

 

 

 

4,420

 

Capital in Excess of Par Value

 

 

175,299

 

 

 

141,624

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

 

(1,104

)

 

 

(949

)

Retained Earnings

 

 

83,521

 

 

 

80,074

 

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

262,288

 

 

 

225,169

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

323,652

 

 

$

287,552

 
 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)
 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 29,

 

June 24,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

4,408

 

 

$

2,949

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (Gain)/Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment

 

 

(4

)

 

 

8

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

 

(4

)

 

 

44

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

2,790

 

(Recovery of)/Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves

 

 

(89

)

 

 

138

 

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

 

 

697

 

 

 

930

 

Changes in Assets and Liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables

 

 

2,814

 

 

 

3,115

 

Inventory

 

 

(235

)

 

 

1,950

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

(687

)

 

 

531

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

1,425

 

 

 

(4,315

)

Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities

 

 

(4,273

)

 

 

(1,203

)

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

759

 

 

 

599

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

8,924

 

 

 

7,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of Property and Equipment

 

 

(3,674

)

 

 

(2,767

)

Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(15,953

)

 

 

(2,869

)

Sales of Marketable Securities

 

 

15,533

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

 

(4,094

)

 

 

(5,636

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility, net

 

 

 

 

 

(204

)

Repayments of Term Loan

 

 

(576

)

 

 

(553

)

Issuance of Common Stock, net of direct costs

 

 

260

 

 

 

199

 

Repurchase of Common Stock

 

 

(1,619

)

 

 

(301

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

 

 

(1,935

)

 

 

(859

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

116

 

 

 

(423

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

3,011

 

 

 

618

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

 

 

19,646

 

 

 

1,531

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

 

$

22,657

 

 

$

2,149

 
 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Fiscal 2025

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Net Income

 

$

4,408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,408

 

+ Interest Income

 

 

(260

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(260

)

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

 

131

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131

 

+ Tax Provision

 

 

820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

820

 

Operating Income

 

$

5,099

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

5,099

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,113

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

434

 

+ Acquisition Earn-Out Adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(131

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

697

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

10,212

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

10,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Operating Income

 

$

4,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

4,091

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,402

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

146

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

146

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(96

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(96

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

421

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

6,964

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

 

$

1,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,008

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

1,711

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,711

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

288

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(35

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

276

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

276

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

3,248

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,248

 
 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Fiscal 2024

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

YTD

Net Income

 

$

2,949

 

 

$

460

 

 

$

3,348

 

 

$

6,890

 

 

$

13,647

 

+ Interest Expense / (Income)

 

 

814

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

(266

)

 

 

(411

)

 

 

1,027

 

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

 

64

 

 

 

(49

)

 

 

289

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

315

 

+ Tax Provision

 

 

813

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

923

 

 

 

2,714

 

 

 

4,792

 

Operating Income

 

$

4,640

 

 

$

1,643

 

 

$

4,294

 

 

$

9,204

 

 

$

19,781

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,790

 

 

 

3,269

 

 

 

3,783

 

 

 

3,635

 

 

 

13,477

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

185

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

628

 

+ Acquisition Earn-Out Adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

(2,357

)

 

 

530

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(64

)

 

 

49

 

 

 

(289

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(315

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

930

 

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

1,174

 

 

 

4,512

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

8,481

 

 

$

9,330

 

 

$

9,120

 

 

$

11,682

 

 

$

38,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Operating Income

 

$

3,192

 

 

$

742

 

 

$

2,966

 

 

$

8,144

 

 

$

15,044

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,226

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

2,362

 

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

9,193

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

185

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

(44

)

 

 

247

 

+ Acquisition Earn-Out Adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

(2,357

)

 

 

530

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(47

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

(203

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(239

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

676

 

 

 

826

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

2,975

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

6,232

 

 

$

6,798

 

 

$

5,979

 

 

$

8,741

 

 

$

27,750

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

 

$

1,448

 

 

$

901

 

 

$

1,328

 

 

$

1,060

 

 

$

4,737

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

564

 

 

 

944

 

 

 

1,421

 

 

 

1,355

 

 

 

4,284

 

+ Transaction Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

381

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(17

)

 

 

20

 

 

 

(86

)

 

 

7

 

 

 

(76

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

254

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

1,537

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,249

 

 

$

2,532

 

 

$

3,141

 

 

$

2,941

 

 

$

10,863

 

Contacts

Tom Barbato

(585) 505-6530

Thomas.Barbato@transcat.com

