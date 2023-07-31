<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Transcat Reports Strong First Quarter Results on Double-Digit Organic Service Growth and Expanding Gross Margins

  • First quarter consolidated revenue up 10.9% with 160 basis points gross margin expansion
  • First quarter service revenue up 17.6%, service organic revenue growth of 11.2%
  • First quarter service gross profit increased 19.7%; service gross margin expanded 50 basis points
  • First quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA grew 16.1% with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 60 basis points

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement, and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended June 24, 2023 (the “first quarter”) of fiscal year 2024, which ends March 30, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”). Results include the previously reported acquisitions of Charlton Jeffmont Inc., Raitz Inc. and Toolroom Calibration Inc. (d/b/a Alliance Calibration) (“Alliance”) effective May 31, 2022, e2b Calibration (“e2b”), effective September 27, 2022, Galium Limited (d/b/a Complete Calibrations) (“Complete Calibrations”), effective September 28, 2022 and TIC-MS, Inc. (“TIC-MS”) effective March 27, 2023.


“We are extremely pleased with our strong first quarter results, as double-digit organic Service revenue growth of 11% and increased productivity throughout our network of labs drove higher than expected Service gross margin. Service segment revenue grew 18% as demand in our highly regulated end markets, including life sciences, remained strong and our recent acquisitions continued to perform at a high level. Consolidated revenue was up 11% with gross margins expanding 160 basis points year over year as our diverse and unique value proposition continues to resonate well in the market and is resilient in times of economic uncertainty” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “The Transcat Team continues to execute and deliver strong performance over time. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% for the first quarter is a testament to the successful execution of our automation and process improvement initiatives and our ability to leverage organic Service revenue growth.”

“The Distribution segment also performed very well in the first quarter with gross margins expanding 270 basis points to 27.7%, driven primarily by strong performance in the high-margin rental business. The growing rental business has remained strong through various economic cycles and provides diversification to the Distribution portfolio. In addition to the strong first quarter financial performance, the Distribution/Rental business is an important component of lead generation for the Service segment” stated Mr. Rudow.

Mr. Rudow added, “Acquisitions continue to be an important part of our overall growth strategy. We added St. Louis-based TIC-MS, Inc. at the beginning of the quarter and are very pleased with its performance-to-date. Our future plan is to co-locate the existing St. Louis lab with TIC-MS, leveraging the infrastructure synergies of one lab location to drive efficiencies. Additionally, earlier this month we acquired SteriQual a provider of expert consulting services to the life sciences industry that specializes in commissioning, qualification, and validation (“CQV”). SteriQual is a strategic “bolt-on” to the NEXA Enterprise Asset Management business and is the first acquisition that further builds out our Professional Services footprint.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Review

(Results are compared with the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 25, 2023 (fiscal 2023))

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

FY24 Q1

 

 

FY23 Q1

 

 

$’s

 

 

%

 

Service Revenue

 

$

39,853

 

 

$

33,876

 

 

$

5,977

 

 

 

17.6

%

Distribution Sales

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

20,785

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(0.2

)%

Revenue

 

$

60,598

 

 

$

54,661

 

 

$

5,937

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

$

18,710

 

 

$

16,038

 

 

$

2,672

 

 

 

16.7

%

Gross Margin

 

 

30.9

%

 

 

29.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

4,640

 

 

$

3,604

 

 

$

1,036

 

 

 

28.7

%

Operating Margin

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

2,949

 

 

$

3,072

 

 

$

(123

)

 

 

(4.0

)%

Net Margin

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

8,481

 

 

$

7,307

 

 

$

1,174

 

 

 

16.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

(5.0

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS*

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

(3.7

)%

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and pages 10, 11 and 12 for the reconciliation tables.

Consolidated revenue was $60.6 million, an increase of 10.9%. Consolidated gross profit was $18.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 16.7%, while gross margin expanded 160 basis points due to improvements in both operating segments. Operating expenses were $14.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 13.2%, driven by incremental expenses from acquired businesses (including stock-based compensation expense) and higher incentive-based employee costs due to higher sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million which represented an increase of $1.2 million or 16.1%. Net income per diluted share was $0.38 compared to $0.40 last year and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.52 versus $0.54 last year impacted by the stock-based tax benefit move from Q1 of last year to Q2 this year and higher interest expense.

Service segment delivers strong first quarter results

Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (65.8% of total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024).

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

FY24 Q1

 

 

FY23 Q1

 

 

$’s

 

 

%

 

Service Segment Revenue

 

$

39,853

 

 

$

33,876

 

 

$

5,977

 

 

 

17.6

%

Gross Profit

 

$

12,971

 

 

$

10,835

 

 

$

2,136

 

 

 

19.7

%

Gross Margin

 

 

32.5

%

 

 

32.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

3,192

 

 

$

2,532

 

 

$

660

 

 

 

26.1

%

Operating Margin

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

6,232

 

 

$

5,473

 

 

$

759

 

 

 

13.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

Service segment revenue was $39.9 million, an increase of $6.0 million or 17.6%, and included $2.2 million of incremental revenue from acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 11.2% and was driven by strong end market demand and continued market share gains. The segment gross margin increased 50 basis points from prior year primarily due to continued productivity improvements offset by increased start-up costs from new client-based lab implementations.

Distribution segment shows continued margin improvement

Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (34.2% of total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024).

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

FY24 Q1

 

 

FY23 Q1

 

 

$’s

 

 

%

 

Distribution Segment Sales

 

$

20,745

 

 

$

20,785

 

 

$

(40

)

 

 

(0.2

)%

Gross Profit

 

$

5,739

 

 

$

5,203

 

 

$

536

 

 

 

10.3

%

Gross Margin

 

 

27.7

%

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

$

1,448

 

 

$

1,072

 

 

$

376

 

 

 

35.1

%

Operating Margin

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

$

2,249

 

 

$

1,834

 

 

$

415

 

 

 

22.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA* Margin

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

8.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

Distribution sales were $20.7 million, relatively flat compared to prior year. Distribution segment gross margin was 27.7%, an increase of 270 basis points due to a favorable sales mix driven by strength in the Rentals business.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview

On June 24, 2023, the Company had $37.5 million available for borrowing under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt of $48.4 million was down $0.8 million from fiscal 2023 year-end due to increased cash flow from operations. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in the credit agreement, was 1.50 on June 24, 2023, compared with 1.60 on March 25, 2023.

Outlook

Mr. Rudow added, “We have demonstrated our ability to drive growth through various economic cycles as can be seen over the past decade and a half, and we are confident that will continue. During this fiscal year, we expect organic Service revenue growth in the high-single digit to low double-digit range and gross margin expansion. We believe our unique value proposition drives a sustainable competitive advantage in the highly regulated markets that we serve, particularly the Life Science, Aerospace, and Defense markets. Strategic, accretive acquisitions drive synergistic growth opportunities and will be a key component of our go-forward strategy.”

Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 21% and 23% in fiscal 2024. This estimate includes Federal, various state, Canadian and Irish income taxes and reflects the discrete tax accounting associated with share-based payment awards. Although the tax rate is consistent with recent years, there will be a difference in calendarization of the tax benefit from vesting of share-based payments in fiscal 2024. The tax benefits are normally realized in the fiscal first quarter, but we will see the benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, due to a timing difference of when the awards were granted. This benefit will positively impact the tax rate by approximately 13% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Webcast and Conference Call

Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the first quarter, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, August 8, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13740167, access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

NOTE 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, non-cash loss on sale of building and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense and other items, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See pages 10 and 11 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation tables.

In addition to reporting Diluted Earnings Per Share, a GAAP measure, we present Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (net income plus acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related transaction expenses, acquisition related stock-based compensation, acquisition amortization of backlog and restructuring expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. Our management believes Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is an important measure of our operating performance because it provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for the GAAP measure of Diluted Earnings Per Share and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See page 12 for the Adjusted Diluted EPS Reconciliation table.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 27 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in 21 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “plans,” “aims” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, the commercialization of software projects, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

First Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 24,

 

 

June 25,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Revenue

 

$

39,853

 

 

$

33,876

 

Distribution Sales

 

 

20,745

 

 

 

20,785

 

Total Revenue

 

 

60,598

 

 

 

54,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Service Revenue

 

 

26,882

 

 

 

23,041

 

Cost of Distribution Sales

 

 

15,006

 

 

 

15,582

 

Total Cost of Revenue

 

 

41,888

 

 

 

38,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

 

 

18,710

 

 

 

16,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses

 

 

6,469

 

 

 

5,820

 

General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

7,601

 

 

 

6,614

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

14,070

 

 

 

12,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

4,640

 

 

 

3,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and Other Expense, net

 

 

878

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

3,762

 

 

 

3,448

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

813

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

2,949

 

 

$

3,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.41

 

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

7,622

 

 

 

7,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.40

 

Average Shares Outstanding

 

 

7,762

 

 

 

7,629

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Audited)

 

 

 

June 24,

 

 

March 25,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

2,149

 

 

$

1,531

 

Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $515 and $457 as of June 24, 2023 and March 25, 2023, respectively

 

 

42,356

 

 

 

44,698

 

Other Receivables

 

 

527

 

 

 

506

 

Inventory, net

 

 

15,177

 

 

 

16,929

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

3,393

 

 

 

3,935

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

63,602

 

 

 

67,599

 

Property and Equipment, net

 

 

30,186

 

 

 

29,064

 

Goodwill

 

 

77,051

 

 

 

69,360

 

Intangible Assets, net

 

 

15,144

 

 

 

13,799

 

Right To Use Assets, net

 

 

16,280

 

 

 

14,876

 

Other Assets

 

 

1,066

 

 

 

1,051

 

Total Assets

 

$

203,329

 

 

$

195,749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

 

$

11,564

 

 

$

15,869

 

Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities

 

 

9,290

 

 

 

10,201

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

601

 

 

 

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

 

2,270

 

 

 

2,248

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

23,725

 

 

 

28,318

 

Long-Term Debt

 

 

46,090

 

 

 

46,869

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities, net

 

 

7,184

 

 

 

6,538

 

Lease Liabilities

 

 

14,170

 

 

 

12,960

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

1,440

 

 

 

1,434

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

92,609

 

 

 

96,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 7,643,099 and 7,562,604 shares issued and outstanding as of June 24, 2023 and March 25, 2023, respectively

 

 

3,822

 

 

 

3,781

 

Capital in Excess of Par Value

 

 

35,717

 

 

 

27,886

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

 

(718

)

 

 

(1,200

)

Retained Earnings

 

 

71,899

 

 

 

69,163

 

Total Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

110,720

 

 

 

99,630

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

203,329

 

 

$

195,749

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)
 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

First Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 24,

 

 

June 25,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

2,949

 

 

$

3,072

 

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment

 

 

8

 

 

 

10

 

Deferred Income Taxes

 

 

44

 

 

 

(23

)

Depreciation and Amortization

 

 

2,790

 

 

 

2,641

 

Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves

 

 

138

 

 

 

88

 

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

 

 

930

 

 

 

828

 

Changes in Assets and Liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables

 

 

3,115

 

 

 

1,578

 

Inventory

 

 

1,950

 

 

 

(2,118

)

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

531

 

 

 

432

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

(4,315

)

 

 

(1,218

)

Accrued Compensation and Other Current Liabilities

 

 

(1,203

)

 

 

(3,247

)

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

599

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

 

7,536

 

 

 

2,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of Property and Equipment

 

 

(2,767

)

 

 

(2,399

)

Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(2,869

)

 

 

(4,040

)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

 

(5,636

)

 

 

(6,429

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Repayments of) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net

 

 

(204

)

 

 

3,816

 

Repayments of Term Loan

 

 

(553

)

 

 

(490

)

Issuance of Common Stock

 

 

199

 

 

 

221

 

Repurchase of Common Stock

 

 

(301

)

 

 

(437

)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

 

 

(859

)

 

 

3,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

 

 

(423

)

 

 

323

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash

 

 

618

 

 

 

(953

)

Cash at Beginning of Period

 

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,396

 

Cash at End of Period

 

$

2,149

 

 

$

443

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Fiscal 2024

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

Net Income

 

$

2,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,949

 

+ Interest Expense

 

 

814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

814

 

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

64

 

+ Tax Provision

 

 

813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

813

 

Operating Income

 

$

4,640

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

4,640

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,790

 

+ Transaction Expense

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

185

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(64

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

930

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

8,481

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

8,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Operating Income

 

$

3,192

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,192

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,226

 

+ Transaction Expense

 

 

185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

185

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(47

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(47

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

676

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

676

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

6,232

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

 

$

1,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,448

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

564

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

564

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

254

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,249

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,249

 

TRANSCAT, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Fiscal 2023

 

 

 

Q1

 

 

Q2

 

 

Q3

 

 

Q4

 

 

YTD

 

Net Income

 

$

3,072

 

 

$

2,357

 

 

$

1,601

 

 

$

3,658

 

 

$

10,688

 

+ Interest Expense

 

 

360

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

726

 

 

 

781

 

 

 

2,417

 

+ Other Expense / (Income)

 

 

(204

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

313

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

344

 

+ Tax Provision

 

 

376

 

 

 

732

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

1,168

 

 

 

2,799

 

Operating Income

 

$

3,604

 

 

$

3,626

 

 

$

3,163

 

 

$

5,855

 

 

$

16,248

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,641

 

 

 

2,778

 

 

 

2,824

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

10,955

 

+ Transaction Expense

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

185

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

204

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

(313

)

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(344

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

828

 

 

 

1,114

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

620

 

 

 

3,377

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

7,307

 

 

$

7,531

 

 

$

6,585

 

 

$

8,998

 

 

$

30,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Breakdown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service Operating Income

 

$

2,532

 

 

$

2,507

 

 

$

1,836

 

 

$

4,547

 

 

$

11,422

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

2,139

 

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

2,268

 

 

 

2,147

 

 

 

8,800

 

+ Transaction Expense

 

 

30

 

 

 

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

185

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

134

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(247

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

638

 

 

 

793

 

 

 

576

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

2,463

 

Service Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

5,473

 

 

$

5,549

 

 

$

4,562

 

 

$

7,039

 

 

$

22,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution Operating Income

 

$

1,072

 

 

$

1,119

 

 

$

1,327

 

 

$

1,308

 

 

$

4,826

 

+ Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

502

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

565

 

 

 

2,155

 

+ Other (Expense) / Income

 

 

70

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(97

)

+ Noncash Stock Compensation

 

 

190

 

 

 

321

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

914

 

Distribution Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

1,834

 

 

$

1,982

 

 

$

2,023

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

7,798

 

Contacts

For more information contact:
Tom Barbato

Phone: (585) 505-6530

Email: Thomas.Barbato@transcat.com

