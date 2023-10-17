Home Business Wire Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration services, enterprise asset management services, and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results after the close of financial markets on Monday, October 30, 2023.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call 

  Tuesday, October 31, 2023 

  11:00 a.m. Eastern Time 

  Phone: (201) 689-8471 

  Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Tuesday, November 7, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13742041 or access the webcast replay at https://www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT 

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 28 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, enterprise asset management, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

