Transcarent Enhances Surgery Care Experience with ViewFi Partnership

Top quality orthopedic consult services now available in the Transcarent Surgery and MSK Care experience

Transcarent, a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care, announced a partnership with ViewFi, bringing world-class orthopedic and musculoskeletal care directly to patients. ViewFi will power Transcarent's Orthopedic Consult solution, part of the Transcarent Surgery Care experience.





According to the United States Bone and Joint Initiative, Musculoskeletal diseases affect more than one out of every two persons in the United States over the age of 18. The direct healthcare costs of musculoskeletal disease and lost wages were estimated to be $980.1 billion per year in 2012-2014.

Transcarent’s Orthopedic Consult solution, powered by ViewFi, allows Members to be evaluated virtually by top-quality orthopedic physicians and surgeons, often removing the need to travel for evaluations or wait weeks for an in-person appointment. The industry average wait time to see an orthopedic provider is 16.9 days, up 48% from 2017. With Transcarent, Members can see an orthopedic provider for a comprehensive diagnostic exam virtually in less than two days. Transcarent Members receive rapid access, within the Transcarent app, to top orthopedic providers virtually from the comfort of their home – reducing high-cost specialty or emergency department visits which means Members get the care they need faster.

“We know that providing easy access to a high-quality orthopedic consultation as a part of our Surgery Care experience removes another barrier for our Members as they address their health and care needs,” said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer of Transcarent. “Our partnership with ViewFi means that our Members have easy access to some of the best orthopedic providers directly from their homes, resulting in less disruption for our Members, and translating to a faster road to recovery and less missed work. This is another example of how the Transcarent Surgery Care experience prioritizes the needs of our Members to have access to high-quality, affordable care on their terms.”

The patient-focused ViewFi Health technology platform delivers orthopedic exams with best-practice exam content and groundbreaking technology capabilities. ViewFi offers this technology platform combined with a clinical team of leading providers, with support from Hospital for Special Surgery, spanning a broad range of orthopedic specialties. Combining an internationally renowned clinical team with ViewFi’s leading MSK technology platform provides high-quality, low-cost, convenient entry to orthopedic and musculoskeletal care for individuals.

“ViewFi and Transcarent are aligned in our commitment to change how care is delivered, ensuring that consumers are prescribed the very best care plan from the outset. The most important step in an MSK care journey is a clinically proven comprehensive exam and plan of care, and the ViewFi platform and providers can diagnose and make individualized treatment recommendations for our patients. This is a differentiator for us and for Transcarent,” said Michael Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of ViewFi. “Our providers are able to recommend surgery when that’s the appropriate treatment, prescribe medications, order and review advanced imaging, or order physical therapy, all based on what’s right for the patient. Getting it right from the start is critical to achieving great patient satisfaction which translates to the best outcomes at the lowest cost.”

About Transcarent

Transcarent is a health and care experience company that makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable care. Through an integrated mobile or web platform, Members can access EveryDay Care, for example, chat with a provider in less than 60 seconds, Pharmacy Care, Care@Home (or close to it), Surgery Care, or receive additional support for complex care needs like cancer and behavioral health.

Transcarent takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to align incentives towards a measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more information, visit www.transcarent.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About ViewFi

ViewFi is a virtual care platform built for orthopedic and musculoskeletal injuries and care, developed by a world-class medical team of HSS-trained orthopedic surgeons and specialists. We offer virtual healthcare, at-home exams, and one-on-one appointments with world-class orthopedic MDs to get patients on the path to diagnosis and recovery, faster than ever before. Learn more about ViewFi here.

