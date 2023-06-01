Transaction Diligence Advisor Astralum Rebrands as Arnovia

Reinforces Its Market-Leading Expertise in Aerospace, Defense, and Energy Transactions

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading Aerospace, Defense and Energy transaction advisory firm Astralum has rebranded as Arnovia. Arnovia provides transaction and growth strategy services to private equity investors, corporations, and hedge funds across its core markets. Arnovia’s team has led and supported over 400 diligence engagements for the most sophisticated investors in the Aerospace, Defense, and Energy sectors.

“Although our focus remains the same, we are rebranding with a new name and logo to best capture our vision of providing differentiated market perspectives, as well as hands-on, bottoms-up diligence to the leading investors in our space,” said Partner Mark Petros. “We are excited about the path ahead.”

Arnovia’s buy-side transaction advisory provides clients with transparent and unbiased analysis of businesses, markets, and investment strategies, to support internal investment committee decisions, valuation, and ultimately the financing of a transaction with the lending community. Arnovia’s approach prioritizes the building of an independent forecast that merges market and competitive trends with company-specific program and customer dynamics.

Since its founding in 2021, Arnovia has supported over 60 diligence engagements, and 21 announced transactions with a combined enterprise value approaching $20 Billion.

“We look forward to building upon our deep relationships with market-leading investors and long track record of success in the Aerospace, Defense, and Energy sectors,” said Partner, Josh Heacock.

Arnovia – a fusion of ‘Arne’ (eagle) and ‘via’ (path) – embodies the firm’s dedication to providing insightful perspectives while identifying potential risks and opportunities affecting a company’s outlook.

About Arnovia



Arnovia, formerly Astralum, provides buy- and sell-side transaction advisory and growth strategy services to private equity investors, corporations, and hedge funds across its core markets. Arnovia’s founding members have led and supported over 400 diligence engagements for the most sophisticated investors in the Aerospace, Defense, and Energy sectors. For each engagement, Arnovia operates as an extension of the client’s team, providing rapid and flexible support that aligns with process or internal timelines. For more information, please visit www.arnovia.com.

