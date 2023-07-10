Transaction Data Systems Announces Closing of Merger with Outcomes™

Transaction Data Systems’ merger with Outcomes will expand clinical opportunities for patient engagement to its combined nationwide pharmacy network of 48,000 pharmacy locations.





ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Data Systems (TDS), a portfolio company of BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and GTCR, is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced transaction with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to merge with Outcomes. This merger brings together a full suite of patient engagement, clinical and pharmacy workflow solutions to the nation’s largest network of retail, chain, and grocery pharmacies.

The company will assume the name Outcomes and fully rebrand by end of year. Jude Dieterman, Chief Executive Officer of TDS, will remain CEO of the combined organization. Brent Stutz, Outcomes’ general manager, will become President of the combined company. As part of the transaction, Cardinal Health will hold a minority stake in the company, and Cardinal Health’s Chief Executive Officer of its pharmaceutical segment, Debbie Weitzman, will join the company’s board of directors.

“TDS and Outcomes have been dedicated to improving the health of communities through pharmacy excellence for over a combined 45 years,” said Dieterman. “Together, we now have the ability to extend unique value-added solutions through our newly combined network and establish our reach as the largest provider in the pharmacy market bridging care connections with payers and pharma to improve health outcomes.”

The merger with Outcomes creates a broad, integrated offering of pharmacy workflow software serving the patient, pharmacy, payer and pharmaceutical company ecosystem. TDS’ existing portfolio of clinical pharmacy solutions, which includes such products as the Rx30 and Computer-Rx pharmacy management systems and PrescribeWellness, will complement Outcomes’ digital capabilities for medication therapy management, patient engagement, and financial insights. The combined company’s integrated capabilities will provide greater operational and workflow efficiency for pharmacy delivered care to its combined nationwide network of 48,000 retail, chain and grocery pharmacy locations.

“Both TDS and Outcomes have been centered on enhancing the pharmacy’s delivery of clinical care and enabling diversified revenue streams,” said Weitzman. “This is an exciting day for pharmacists looking to operate at the top of their license as trusted community healthcare providers.”

“Our mission is grounded in the power of pharmacy to improve patient care outcomes,” said Stutz, “Today’s closing will position Outcomes for further growth to continue to deliver on the patient experience by expanding our pharmacy footprint and providing richer opportunities to scale our payer and pharma connections.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal adviser to TDS, while SVB Securities acted as financial adviser. Jones Day served as legal adviser to Cardinal Health.

About Transaction Data Systems

For over 45 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. With its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, and PrescribeWellness, TDS provides innovative patient-centric technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. We proudly support one of the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands. TDS is a leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information, please visit www.transactiondatasystems.com.

About Outcomes

Outcomes™ drives better health outcomes by uniting technology and clinical relationships through a connected healthcare network. Outcomes brings together pharmacies, payers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers to collectively reduce the total cost of care, drive positive patient behavior change and streamline workflows for pharmacy.

For more information visit www.getoutcomes.com.

About BlackRock LTPC

BlackRock LTPC is an innovative private equity strategy focused on investing in high-quality businesses and value creation through active collaboration with management teams. The strategy’s flexible duration and prudent approach to leverage preserve optionality for growth and help enable compounded capital appreciation. LTPC’s team of 21 professionals are based in New York and London and invest across North America and Western Europe. LTPC is backed by BlackRock, Inc., which manages $320 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2023. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages more than $35 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With more than 50 years in business, operations in 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

