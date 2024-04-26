Home Business Wire TransAct Technologies to Report First Quarter 2024 Results On May 7, 2024,...
Business Wire

TransAct Technologies to Report First Quarter 2024 Results On May 7, 2024, Host Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 877-704-4453; and the conference ID number is 13746173. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location. A replay of the call will also be available starting roughly 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call number is 844-512-2921 with pin 13746173.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

©2024 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved. TransAct®, BOHA!®, AccuDate®, Epic Edge®, EPICENTRAL®, Ithaca® are Registered Trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated.

Contacts

Investor:
Ryan Gardella

ICR, Inc.

Ryan.Gardella@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Sanborn’s Broadband Navigator™ is Available for Streamlined Purchase on NASPO

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Are you fully prepared to complete your BEAD State Challenge Process? If not, your path to...
Continua a leggere

IonQ Unanimously Appoints Peter Chapman as Next Chairman of the Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Independent Director of the Board Harry You–former CFO of Accenture and Oracle–also appointed as next Lead Independent Director of...
Continua a leggere

Moog Inc. Reports Record Sales and Continued Margin Expansion for Second Quarter 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer and systems integrator of high-performance precision...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php