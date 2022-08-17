TransAct Technologies Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

2022 Second Quarter Net Sales of $12.6 Million, up 35% on a Year-Over-Year Basis

FST Recurring Revenue of $2.2 Million, up 5% on a Year-Over-Year Basis

FST Paid Terminals Up 38% from June 30, 2021

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today reported preliminary operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“ The second quarter marked a return to more normalized Food Service Technology (“FST”) results, particularly in the hardware and label sales categories. Importantly, we now feel that our FST sales team is completely built out, which we believe will pay dividends in the back half of the year and beyond. After attending three important trade shows over the last several months and with our new sales leaders, we are adding quality leads and trials and building a robust pipeline,” said Bart C. Shuldman, CEO of TransAct.

Mr. Shuldman continued, “ I am also particularly proud of our engineering, operations, and purchasing teams, who were tasked with finding more parts, re-designing product, and assembling as many printers as they possibly could, which they absolutely did. We began ramping up our production of POS and casino printers in May 2022, shipped many printers in June 2022 and expect near record levels of production and sales of these products in the second half of 2022, barring an unforeseen parts issue. Finally, we are also seeing excellent early results from our previously announced cost cutting initiatives, which combined with leverage from the increased production and projected revenues, we anticipate will result in the Company moving towards breakeven adjusted EBITDA as we progress through the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net Sales : Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $12.6 million, up 35% compared to $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit : Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $5.4 million, resulting in gross margin of 43.0%, compared to gross profit of $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in a 36.8% gross margin.

Net loss: Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $(2.4) million, or $(0.24) net loss per diluted share, based on 9.9 million weighted average common shares outstanding. Net loss for the comparable 2021 period was $(2.0) million, or $(0.23) net loss per diluted share, based on 9.0 million weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA loss : Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.5) million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.0) million for the second quarter of 2021.

: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.5) million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.0) million for the second quarter of 2021. Paid Terminals: Paid terminals in the market were 10,941 on June 30, 2022, compared to 7,942 on June 30, 2021, an increase of 38%.

2022 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

TransAct is hosting a conference call and webcast today, August 17, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s preliminary second quarter 2022 results and other matters. Both the call and the webcast are open to the general public. The conference call number is 201-389-0920 and the conference ID number is 13732413 (domestic or international). Please call ten minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected.

Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”). Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Change in Accounting Principle

Effective April 1, 2022, TransAct changed its method of inventory valuation from standard costing which approximates first-in first-out “FIFO” to the average costing methodology. The Company believes this method is preferable because it reflects a better measurement estimate of inventory cost as the Company does not perform intensive manufacturing of our finished products which are therefore better measured under average cost. In addition, the Company’s business is projected to include an increasing sales volume of software going forward, which better aligns with average costing. Comparative financial statements of prior periods have been adjusted to apply the new method retrospectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TransAct is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that these measures are helpful to investors and others in assessing the ongoing nature of what the Company’s management views as TransAct’s core operations. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide the Company with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information to an investor evaluating the Company’s operating performance because these measures are: (i) widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items that do not reflect the Company’s ongoing operations and are excluded from the calculation of such measure; (ii) used as financial measurements by lenders and other parties to evaluate creditworthiness; and (iii) used by the Company’s management for various purposes including strategic planning and forecasting and assessing financial performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP information is not considered superior to or a substitute for, and should be read in conjunction with, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and is adjusted for share-based compensation. The Company adjusts EBITDA for share-based compensation because the Company considers share-based compensation to be a non-cash expense similar to depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found attached to this release.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA! ™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The Company has prepared the preliminary financial information set forth below on a materially consistent basis with its historical financial information and in good faith based upon its internal reporting as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This financial information is preliminary and is thus inherently uncertain and subject to change as the Company finalizes its financial results and related review for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. During the course of the preparation of the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company may identify items that could cause its final reported results to be materially different from the preliminary financial information set forth above. As a result, there can be no assurance that the Company’s final results for this period will not differ from the preliminary financial information.

This preliminary financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this preliminary financial information is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “project”, “plan”, “design” or “continue”, or the negative thereof, or other similar words. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial condition, results of operations and capital resources, including difficulties or delays in manufacturing or delivery of inventory or other supply chain disruptions, shutdowns and/or operational restrictions imposed on our customers, an inability of our customers to make payments on time or at all, diversion of management attention, necessary modifications to our business practices and operations, cost cutting measures we have made and may continue to make, a possible future reduction in the value of goodwill or other intangible assets, inadequate manufacturing capacity or a shortfall or excess of inventory as a result of difficulty in predicting manufacturing requirements due to volatile economic conditions, price increases or decreased availability of component parts or raw materials, exchange rate fluctuations, volatility of and decreases in trading prices of our common stock and the availability of needed financing on acceptable terms or at all; our ability to successfully develop new products that garner customer acceptance and generate sales, both domestically and internationally, in the face of substantial competition; our reliance on an unrelated third party to develop, maintain and host certain web-based food service application software and develop and maintain selected components of our downloadable software applications pursuant to a non-exclusive license agreement, and the risk that interruptions in our relationship with that third party could materially impair our ability to provide services to our food service technology customers on a timely basis or at all and could require substantial expenditures to find or develop alternative software products; our ability to successfully transition our business into the food service technology market; risks associated with potential future acquisitions; general economic conditions; our dependence on contract manufacturers for the assembly of a large portion of our products in Asia; our dependence on significant suppliers; our ability to recruit and retain quality employees as the Company grows; our dependence on third parties for sales outside the United States; our dependence on technology licenses from third parties; marketplace acceptance of new products; risks associated with foreign operations; the availability of third-party components at reasonable prices; price wars or other significant pricing pressures affecting the Company’s products in the United States or abroad; increased product costs or reduced customer demand for our products due to changes in U.S. policy that may result in trade wars or tariffs; our ability to protect intellectual property; the effect of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

– Financial tables follow –

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Preliminary and Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021



As adjusted 2022



As adjusted 2021



As adjusted (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 12,623 $ 9,325 $ 22,325 $ 17,626 Cost of sales 7,189 5,893 14,325 10,855 Gross profit 5,434 3,432 8,000 6,771 Operating expenses: Engineering, design, and product development 2,172 1,804 4,455 3,607 Selling and marketing 3,293 1,767 5,976 3,210 General and administrative 2,923 2,509 6,127 5,118 8,388 6,080 16,558 11,935 Operating loss (2,954 ) (2,648 ) (8,558 ) (5,164 ) Interest and other expense: Interest, net (28 ) (29 ) (92 ) (42 ) Other, net (264 ) (17 ) (299 ) (100 ) (292 ) (46 ) (391 ) (142 ) Loss before income taxes (3,246 ) (2,694 ) (8,949 ) (5,306 ) Income tax benefit 870 664 2,225 1,187 Net loss $ (2,376 ) $ (2,030 ) $ (6,724 ) $ (4,119 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (0.46 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 9,910 8,976 9,898 8,962 Diluted 9,910 8,976 9,898 8,962

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – SALES BY MARKET: (Preliminary and Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Food service technology $ 3,432 $ 3,074 $ 5,562 $ 5,821 POS automation 1,172 1,256 2,472 2,420 Casino and gaming 6,525 3,467 11,287 6,332 Printrex – 112 – 271 TransAct Services Group 1,494 1,416 3,004 2,782 Total net sales $ 12,623 $ 9,325 $ 22,325 $ 17,626

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Preliminary and Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021



As adjusted (In thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,893 $ 19,457 Accounts receivable, net 11,991 7,593 Receivable from employee retention credit 1,500 1,500 Inventories 10,907 7,711 Prepaid income taxes 188 137 Other current assets 794 738 Total current assets 29,273 37,136 Fixed assets, net 2,838 2,684 Right-of-use asset 2,937 2,553 Goodwill 2,621 2,621 Deferred tax assets 7,325 5,143 Intangible assets, net 319 397 Other assets 230 400 16,270 13,798 Total assets $ 45,543 $ 50,934 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,017 $ 4,308 Accrued liabilities 3,649 3,894 Lease liability 789 789 Deferred revenue 887 805 Total current liabilities 10,342 9,796 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 169 186 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,170 1,781 Other liabilities 190 187 2,529 2,154 Total liabilities 12,871 11,950 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 139 139 Additional paid-in capital 55,708 55,246 Retained earnings 8,842 15,566 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 93 143 Treasury stock, at cost (32,110 ) (32,110 ) Total shareholders’ equity 32,672 38,984 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,543 $ 50,934

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Preliminary and Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021



As adjusted 2022



As adjusted 2021



As adjusted (In thousands) Net loss $ (2,376 ) $ (2,030 ) $ (6,724 ) $ (4,119 ) Interest expense, net 28 29 92 42 Income tax benefit (870 ) (664 ) (2,225 ) (1,187 ) Depreciation and amortization 397 246 625 486 EBITDA (2,821 ) (2,419 ) (8,232 ) (4,778 ) Share-based compensation expense 285 431 581 695 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,536 ) $ (1,988 ) $ (7,651 ) $ (4,083 )

