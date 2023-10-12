Transact Mobile Credential to Offer the First Mobile Student ID on Samsung Galaxy Watch with Samsung Wallet Integration

New Collaboration Gives Transact’s Clients Access to Its Award-Winning Mobile Credential Service on Samsung Galaxy Wearables

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus, Inc., “Transact,” the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, today announced a newly available integration for its Mobile Credential with Samsung Galaxy Watches1. Transact is paving the way for the Mobile Credential space with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy Watch1 into its ecosystem. The first-of-its-kind integration highlights Transact’s commitment to innovation, and Mobile Credential accessibility across devices.









Earlier this year, Transact and Samsung announced student ID availability within Samsung Wallet on Galaxy devices for a number of higher education institutions across the nation. Now, students can also conveniently access and use their student ID via Samsung Wallet right from their wrist with Galaxy Watch6.

“By solving the previously unmet need for WearOS support in the student ID domain, Transact continues to remove technological barriers for students,” said Rasheed Behrooznia, SVP and General Manager, Campus ID Solutions, Transact. “We are excited to broaden Transact’s offerings by forging partnerships with leading global innovators like Samsung.”

Notable features of the integration include:

Ease of Use: The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 seamlessly integrates with Transact Mobile Credential

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 seamlessly integrates with Transact Mobile Credential Cloud -Native: There’s no need for additional software

There’s no need for additional software Cost-Effective: No extra charge for adding the Samsung Watch6 and Watch 6 Classic

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,850 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $49 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

1 Only available on eligible Galaxy Watch6 devices. Limited feature availability on the Galaxy Watch6. Please visit the Samsung Wallet FAQ for more details. Network coverage may affect feature usage.

