Transact Campus Rolls Out Mobile Credential Technology at the University of Sydney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus, (“Transact”) the award winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced the launch of Transact Mobile Credential at the University of Sydney. The technology powering Mobile Credential, featuring Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled contactless student IDs, will significantly enhance campus access and security, providing students, faculty, and staff with a secure, mobile-centric environment. The NFC technology allows credentials to be loaded onto any leading personal smart device, offering effortless, campus-wide access for transactions and services.









Rasheed Behrooznia, senior vice president and general manager of Campus ID at Transact, highlighted the significance of this advancement, “In line with our student research findings, which showed 55% of students viewed colleges that do not offer digital IDs as stuck in the past, the University of Sydney’s implementation of Mobile Credential marks a pivotal step towards modernizing campus experiences. This move not only aligns with student expectations but also further propels the university into a future where digital solutions enhance every aspect of campus life.”

The University of Sydney, now ranked 18th globally in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, is pioneering this technology in the region as the first university in the state of New South Wales, setting a benchmark for security and convenience in educational environments. This system allows for a seamless interaction with campus services, reducing physical contact points and enhancing the overall student experience.

“This secure technology innovation for digital IDs helps deliver one of our key university strategies to have a better place to work, and a place that works better,” said Chief Information Officer, Sandie Matthews, at the University of Sydney. “This implementation supports our commitment to improving operational efficiency and promoting a secure, connected community.”

Transact is notably the first mobile credential solution provider to offer native near-field communication (NFC) contactless digital IDs, leveraging billions of smartphones, wearables and other devices for users worldwide. Since its launch, the Transact Mobile Credential has been adopted by nearly 80% of eligible users on client campuses and has been used to process over $300 million in transactions.

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact's highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact's offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,940 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $53 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1.84 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases.

About the University of Sydney

As Australia's first university, the University of Sydney has a proud history of global leadership in education and research and inspiring people from all backgrounds to contribute to positive real-world change. We're a world-renowned teaching and research institution – our research combines the expertise and talents of scholars from many disciplines.

