Transact Campus’ Mechelle King Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2023 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

VP of Corporate Social Responsibility Recognized Alongside Women Around the World for Her Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus, Inc., “Transact,” the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, today announced that Mechelle King, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion category in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.









King joined Transact in November 2021 to help drive the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vision and strategy. Since joining the organization, she’s made meaningful strides ranging from defining the organization’s Guiding Principles to launching employee resource groups and executing company-wide education opportunities. She believes a focus on CSR and enabling a positive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) environment helps to improve overall organizational performance, with benefits such as improving client and investor relations, building brand value and reputation, and fostering an empowered, engaged workforce. She understands it’s critical to build a diverse and inclusive workplace to foster an organizational mindset for innovation, adaptability, and growth.

As part of her work, King has spearheaded workplace DE&I interactive learning/heritage social events, four Transact Employee Resource Groups (ERG), and the Transact Diversity Internship program. She’s also coordinated community events including Carry the Load, Letters for Literacy, 9/11 National Day of Giving, U.S. Marines Toys for Tots, and a cross-country food bank volunteer event in partnership with Transact ERGs.

“I’m thrilled to receive this honor from the Stevie organization,” said King. “Our accomplishments in the past year across the Transact culture of innovation and accountability showcase the need for DEI efforts and embrace the evolution in this changing environment. We are proud of all of our solutions, and the efforts our company is making to excel. We hope to inspire all companies to start and drive DEI initiatives and continue to lead them to embrace the full workforce.”

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business award.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

“I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mechelle King on her well-deserved Stevie Award. Mechelle’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace has been instrumental in driving our company’s success. Her dedication, passion, and innovative approach have made a significant impact on our organization and the lives of our employees. This recognition is a testament to Mechelle’s exceptional leadership and the positive change she continues to inspire,” said Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,850 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $49 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. A ninth program, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, will debut in 2024. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contacts

Sandra Correa



Impact Partners for Transact Campus



+1-917-319-8472



scorrea@impactpartners.llc