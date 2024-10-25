Transact Campus Expands Across Canada with University of Victoria’s Mobile Credential Launch

Six major Canadian colleges and universities adopt mobile credential technology to enhance campus experiences, with more planned

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–Transact Campus, Inc. "Transact", a Roper Technologies Company, announces the launch of its Mobile Credential solution at the University of Victoria, marking the first deployment of this technology in British Columbia. This launch strengthens Transact's position as the leading mobile credential provider in Canada, with University of Victoria marking the sixth major Canadian post-secondary institution now utilizing its pioneering technology.









Expanding Access and Redefining Student Experience

Transact’s Mobile Credential has already launched successfully for select faculty and staff, with the student and remaining faculty and staff rollout beginning this month. The platform provides seamless access to campus services via Apple and Google Wallet, offering a user experience unmatched in the industry. With Transact’s technology, the University of Victoria joins the growing list of Canadian colleges and universities implementing mobile solutions that are reshaping the student experience.

Though Mobile Credential can elevate a campus’ student experience, provide operational efficiency to administration, and provide outcomes like increased security and reduced environmental impact, the move to Mobile Credential is a material change. Transact has demonstrated time and again its adaptability and ease of integration, regardless of the school’s size or where they are on their journey. Whether it’s working with access control systems or helping campuses overcome specific challenges like exams—where traditional solutions have posed obstacles—Transact offers a flexible, streamlined path forward.

“We understand that the adoption of mobile technology can seem daunting, but at Transact, our goal is to show universities that it doesn’t have to be,” said Rasheed Behrooznia, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID, & Commerce. “We’ve worked closely with some of the largest schools in Canada, including the University of Victoria, to ensure a smooth, scalable, and sustainable transition. The University of Victoria is a fantastic example of how our solutions can help schools of all sizes innovate and improve services for their students.”

Mobile Credential: A Game Changer for Canadian Campuses

Transact’s Mobile Credential stands apart by offering full compatibilities for both Apple and Android users, delivering an equally high-quality experience on both platforms. Furthermore, Transact offers full enterprise-grade solutions across the entire campus ecosystem, ensuring a seamless, integrated experience while providing clients with a trusted partner to guide and deliver on their campus vision.

Transact’s Mobile Credential solution empowers universities like the University of Victoria to modernize campus services by offering a flexible and user-friendly approach to accessing campus services. By introducing a digital solution, students, faculty, and staff can enjoy streamlined access to essential services, from food purchases and athletic facilities to library resources. This transition reflects a growing trend among Canadian universities to adopt mobile technology that enhances convenience and meets the expectations of today’s tech-savvy students.

“The University of Victoria’s adoption of mobile credentials will provide significant benefits to the university community through contactless technology to access services, buildings, and payment gateways,” said Jim Forbes, Senior Director Campus Engagement at University of Victoria. “Students will enjoy extended convenience by using their mobile phones and wearable technologies to buy food at participating outlets across campus, access athletic facilities, borrow books from the library, shop at the UVic Bookstore and more. This is an exciting innovation for students, staff, and faculty.”

Sustainability and Modern Student Services

The University of Victoria, known for its commitment to sustainability, has integrated Transact’s Mobile Credential technology to further enhance its efforts. Students, faculty, and staff are now able to access key campus services—such as libraries, gyms, and other facilities—using only their mobile devices, relying less on the need for physical cards, and reducing plastic waste.

“As part of our sustainability initiative, the integration of Transact’s Mobile Credential aligns perfectly with our goals to modernize student services while being environmentally responsible,” said Forbes. “We are excited about the possibilities this brings for our campus and look forward to future developments.”

With adoption numbers rising at the University of Victoria, Transact is poised to continue its expansion across Canada in 2025, helping colleges and universities embrace a more sustainable, student-focused future. Learn more about Transact’s Campus ID products available in Canada: Transact Campus Solutions for Canada’s Higher Education

About Transact Campus:

Transact Campus (Transact), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About the University of Victoria:

UVic is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive universities, offering life-changing, hands-on learning experiences to more than 22,000 students on the spectacular BC coast. As a hub of transformational research, UVic faculty, staff and students make a critical difference on issues that matter to people, places and the planet. UVic consistently publishes a higher proportion of research based on international collaborations than any other university in North America, and our community and organizational partnerships play a key role in generating vital impact, from scientific and business breakthroughs to achievements in culture and creativity. Find out more at uvic.ca. Territory acknowledgement.

