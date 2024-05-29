Transact Campus CEO Nancy Langer Honored with Prestigious President’s Award from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus Inc. (“Transact”), the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, proudly announces that its CEO, Nancy Langer, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious President’s Award by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Alumni Association. This honor is one of the highest accolades bestowed upon alumni, recognizing outstanding professional achievements and contributions to community and society.









Since becoming CEO of Transact in July 2021, Nancy Langer has adeptly guided the company into an exciting new era, focusing on deeper integration with university ecosystems and pushing the envelope on innovative technological solutions. With a deep background spanning over 35 years in financial technology, Nancy’s pioneering efforts include leading the development of the world’s first service bureau internet banking platform and the second-largest electronic bill payment platform. Her leadership roles at major organizations like FIS and CoreLogic were marked by significant growth and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies.

Under her direction, Transact has also prioritized creating outstanding work environments, earning recognition as a finalist for the Phoenix Business Journal’s Best Place to Work in 2022. With Nancy at the helm, Transact continues to grow and develop strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices, including the development of Employee Resource Groups (ERG), while embedding ethical business practices and sustainability in its operations. Nancy’s leadership fosters a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring equal opportunities for all employees through mentorship programs, open lines of communication and a commitment to transparency.

The President’s Award from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is reserved for alumni who have demonstrated exemplary dedication to their professional fields, substantial community service, and active engagement in charitable activities. This May, Nancy returned to the campus of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to receive her honors and participate in the Spring 2024 commencement ceremony.

“We are delighted to honor Nancy with the President’s Award, a recognition of her remarkable influence not only through her leadership at Transact but across her extensive career in financial technology,” said Kimera Way, CEO of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. “Her visionary leadership and dedication to enhancing educational technologies have made significant contributions to the field and continue to inspire our community.”

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. My education and experiences at UW-Eau Claire have played a pivotal role in shaping my career and leadership style,” said Langer. “My advice to those starting their careers is to pursue your passions vigorously but remember that lasting success requires integrity and a willingness to learn from those around you. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and always keep your values at the forefront of your actions.”

Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and completed an Executive Leadership program at Northwestern University. She’s active on boards, including the Royal Bank of Canada-U.S. and Nomis Solutions, and is a member of several prestigious councils and organizations. She is a Wall Street Journal CEO Council member, Fortune CEO Initiative member, and UW-Eau Claire Leadership Council member. She has been recognized as Women Executive of the Year Stevie Award Winner and Top 50 Women of Influence by Housing Wire Magazine.

