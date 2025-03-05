Transact Campus + CBORD Announce 2025 Transact Distinction Award Winners at Annual Transact 360 Conference

This year’s winners recognized for excellence in Campus Technology and Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact Campus (Transact) + CBORD, leaders in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, today announced the winners of its annual Transact Distinction Awards. Recognized at the Transact 360 Annual Users Conference in Las Vegas, these awards highlight institutions that have demonstrated outstanding commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance student experiences. The conference brings together thought leaders, industry professionals, and key players in payments, campus ID, and commerce solutions to share advancements, strategies, and future developments.

The Transact Distinction Awards honor institutions that are shaping the future of campus technology through their innovative approaches to student engagement, payments, and campus ID solutions. This year’s program celebrated 8 institutions across four categories: New Client of Distinction, Distinction Award for Student Experience, Distinction Award for Marketing and Outreach, and the Distinction Award for Innovation. These institutions were selected for their forward-thinking initiatives that improve the student experience and drive operational efficiencies.

New Client of Distinction:

University of Mount Olive

Southwestern Oregon Community College

Distinction Award for Student Experience:

Wingate University

Wayne State University

Doane University

Distinction Award for Marketing and Outreach:

The University of North Carolina Charlotte

Distinction Award for Innovation:

The Colorado School of Mines

The University of Alabama

In addition to recognizing institutions, Transact also honors outstanding partners who play a pivotal role in driving innovation and enhancing the campus experience. The Partner Awards acknowledge organizations that have demonstrated excellence in collaboration, technology advancement, and strategic vision. This year’s Partner Awards include:

Tommy Eubank Excellence in Partnership Award:

Brian Krause of Progressive Technologies

Partner of the Year:

Ellucian

Innovation Partner Award:

USEFULL

"As a leader in integrated campus technology and innovations, Transact is dedicated to championing institutions that embrace the vision of a connected, tech-driven campus experience,” said Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact. “It’s truly an honor to celebrate all of this year’s Transact Distinction Award winners, recognizing their innovative spirit and commitment to enriching student life through technology. Their achievements set a high standard for excellence in seamlessly integrating payment and ID solutions within the educational realm."

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus (Transact), is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Transact is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

