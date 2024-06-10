Transact Campus and Reusables Partner to Reduce Packaging Waste in College Dining Facilities

New partnership supports campus sustainability commitments while also enhancing the checkout experience for students.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transact Campus Inc., “Transact” the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions and Reusables.com, a leading technology platform for circular economy solutions today announced a partnership to integrate the checkout and return of Reusables’ sustainable containers with the Transact Campus ID solution. With increasing sustainability mandates across higher-education institutions, Transact and Reusables are offering campus dining programs a new way to track and trace containers. The partnership includes an API integration between Transact and Reusables, enabling students to seamlessly borrow and return containers with just their student ID card or mobile credential.









“Our partnership with Transact will help make reuse more seamless for students and staff giving them an easy way to contribute to eliminating single-use packaging waste and the downstream negative effects,” says Jason Hawkins, CEO at Reusables. “We find that removing the barriers allows our clients to achieve high adoption and return rates of 99%”.

Transact is shaping the most impactful campus experiences, helping partners stay on top of today’s user needs and get ready for the future. Reusables offers a tech-enabled, plastic-free takeout option for the college dining market. Integrating Reusables’ sustainable takeout container system with Transact’s campus card services supports campuses’ commitments to their sustainability goals while also enhancing the checkout experience for students.

The integration lets students borrow and return containers with a simple check-out process using their student card. The model is free for users if they return the containers, helping food service operations save costs on disposable packaging. Reusables’ software tracks and reports on the environmental impact created, offering IoT tracking tags and automated return systems.

“Partnering with Reusables allows us to further enhance the student experience by integrating sustainable solutions directly into campus life,” said Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships and M&A at Transact. “This collaboration not only strengthens our environmental commitments, but also reflects our dedication to maintaining an open ecosystem of partners across all functional areas of our business.”

The rise of disposable packaging has increased exponentially in recent decades, contributing to biodiversity loss and climate change. With only a small percentage of plastic or compostables being recycled in North America, approaches that focus on reduction and reuse are the most effective means to prevent packaging from becoming waste in the first place.

About Reusables

Reusables.com is a circular economy company at the forefront of technology-driven solutions to combat the pervasive issue of plastic waste. Our innovative platform empowers food service operators to be more sustainable and save costs by minimizing disposable packaging waste. We leverage cutting-edge technology to enable seamless container tracking and make the adoption of reusable packaging effortless.

For further information, please contact us at info@reusables.com.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus is the leader in innovative payment, campus ID and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million users across more than 1,940 client institutions. Since inception, Transact has facilitated more than $53 billion in payments annually, has provisioned over 1.5 million mobile credentials and has enabled hundreds of millions of contactless mobile wallet transactions and purchases. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

