TransAct Announces BOHA! Solutions Order from Regional Assisted Living Communities

BOHA! Sense Will Be Used in All 87 West Coast-based Communities

HAMDEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, today announced that it has delivered an order from a new assisted living customer for the BOHA! Sense software application across all 87 owned communities. The total deployment will include approximately 1,200 sensors, 240 Gateways, and ongoing access to BOHA! Sense which will allow 24/7 real-time temperature monitoring for refrigerators and freezers, including temperature-controlled medication storage areas. This novel deployment will allow medical staff to ensure that certain prescriptions are kept at the required temperature for patient efficacy, as well as monitoring food storage and safety standards.

Finding solutions for our customers’ more difficult back-of-house challenges is part of TransAct’s DNA, and we are pleased to have been able to provide a custom-tailored program with our flexible BOHA! platform for this new client,” said John Dillon, CEO of TransAct Technologies. “This win follows a pattern of TransAct rapidly innovating to help meet the evolving needs of our customers and industry partners, and I want to personally thank our entire team for their hard work in support of our mission.”

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!®, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!®, AccuDate™, Epic Edge, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2024 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

