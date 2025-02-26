Tranquility AI Emerges from Stealth with Venture Backing to Transform Criminal Justice Investigations

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tranquility AI, Inc., a startup building AI technology solutions to enhance criminal justice investigations, announced today its emergence from stealth mode with venture backing from Quiet Capital, MaC Venture Capital and Champion Hill Ventures.

Tranquility AI's flagship product, TimePilot, leverages advanced AI technology to streamline investigative workflows and empower law enforcement officials to work faster and more accurately. Designed for both public and private sector customers, TimePilot consolidates complex evidence into one seamless platform, processing vast data sources such as video surveillance, social media, cell phone downloads, and jail phone calls in 120 languages. By creating detailed timelines and uncovering critical connections within data, TimePilot enables investigators and prosecutors to piece together the full story and accelerate the path to justice.

The company was founded by a team of seasoned veterans in cybersecurity, law enforcement, and intelligence. Co-founder and CEO Jim Penrose served as the Technical Director for Counterterrorism during his 17-year tenure at the National Security Agency, and Co-Founder and Board Chairman David Harvilicz is a serial cybersecurity entrepreneur and former Acting Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity within the U.S. Department of Energy.

"Violent crime is skyrocketing, cybercrime is becoming more complex, and hiring within law enforcement is slowing," said Jim Penrose, co-founder and CEO of Tranquility AI. "Investigators and prosecutors are stuck with antiquated tools that can't keep up with today's challenges. TimePilot was built to be a force multiplier, enhancing the productivity of everyone from seasoned detectives to first-year analysts, and enabling them to close cases faster and more effectively."

The Tranquility AI team conducted extensive research into the criminal justice system, focusing on market needs and evaluating existing solutions designed to support investigations. They discovered that many investigators were burdened by manual processes or relied on outdated and inefficient case management software. TimePilot was designed to address these gaps, providing investigators with the tools to organize, analyze, and act on massive volumes of evidence quickly—turning backlogs into actionable insights.

"Tranquility is tackling one of the most urgent challenges facing law enforcement and prosecutors today: how to do more with less in a world of skyrocketing crime and limited resources," said Michael Bloch, Partner at Quiet Capital. "TimePilot not only streamlines the investigative process, it lays the foundation for a new era of AI-powered justice. This is a bold, visionary team with the technical expertise and industry experience to revolutionize an entire market. Quiet is thrilled to partner with them on this journey."

Tranquility AI's first customer was Orleans Parish District Attorney, Jason Williams. As in many other cities, less than half of violent criminals in New Orleans were being brought to justice. Rather than spend hours combing through mountains of data, Williams' team could get a concise summary of the evidence in a matter of minutes using TimePilot. In their case against Dijon Dixon, accused of killing Cornelius Smith in 2019, the prosecutors presented the defense team with a detailed timeline featuring some of Dixon's social-media posts—including one in which the serial numbers of the gun he was holding were partially visible. The weight of this evidence ultimately led Dixon to accept a plea deal. This story was featured in a Wall Street Journal article in September of 2023.

"The Tranquility team brings the perfect mix of real-world OSINT [Open Source Intelligence] expertise with AI acumen" said Jason Williams, Orleans Parish District Attorney. "I have seen firsthand their ability to tangibly impact law enforcement outcomes, and would unequivocally recommend them to every D.A. and Law Enforcement Agency in the country."

Another early adopter of TimePilot is the Chester County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, which has successfully implemented the software to help solve various high-stakes cases. Their long-term vision for TimePilot is to integrate it with their records management system, allowing them to instantly access, query, and compare any report or incident that has occurred within their county.

"Tranquility AI is a game changer. TimePilot quickly found a needle in a haystack of data during a highly complex investigation,” said Max Dorsey, Sheriff of Chester County. "Its ability to process and interpret data in a way that no human or team could ever do is a force multiplier for law enforcement. It provides agencies of all sizes the ability to effectively police in today's criminal landscape."

ABOUT TRANQUILITY AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to enhancing criminal justice investigations through innovative solutions that increase speed, accuracy, and actionability. Its flagship product, TimePilot™ analyzes a wide range of case data and provides actionable insights and smart-search tools, empowering investigators to quickly surface critical evidence. Tranquility AI's CJIS-compliant solutions serve as force multipliers for justice, enabling more effective and efficient investigative processes.

