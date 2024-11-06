Home Business Wire Traka Expands into Canada, Enhancing Accessibility and Support for Customers
Traka Expands into Canada, Enhancing Accessibility and Support for Customers

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traka, a global leader in intelligent key and equipment management solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Canada. This strategic move aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for our current and future regional customers.




With Traka Canada’s growth, we are committed to providing tailored solutions and exceptional service that meet the unique needs of Canadian organizations. Our expanded presence allows us to offer localized support across multiple areas, including customer service, sales, technical support, and engineering, ensuring our clients receive the highest level of assistance.

We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Traka in Canada,” said Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas. “This expansion highlights our dedication to our customers, reinforcing that we are global when you need us and local when it counts. We are committed to enhancing our service delivery and building strong relationships across Canada.”

Traka’s growth reflects the increasing demand for innovative key and equipment management solutions, enabling us to provide responsive sales and technical support to our regional partners and end users.

About Traka:

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, which provides safe and sustainable cutting-edge technology solutions for physical and digital access management control. As a total solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is part of the wider ASSA ABLOY Group. Being a global leader in access solutions, the Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and holds leading positions in areas such as efficient door opening, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Their solutions help organizations better control their important assets, improve productivity and accountability, and reduce risk in critical processes.

Traka continuously invests in the development of technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Their solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

For more information about Traka and our innovative solutions, please visit our website at www.traka.com.

Contacts

Heather Fraser

Marketing Manager, Traka Americas

hfraser@trakausa.com
Mobile: 904-607-0886

