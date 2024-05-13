Traka ASSA ABLOY Americas Awarded GSA Contract for Electronic Key Management Solutions

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traka Americas, a division of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and a leading provider of intelligent key management solutions, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) contract for their electronic key cabinets. This achievement allows government agencies and organizations to purchase Traka solutions at a contracted price under GSA contract number 47QTCA24D0095.









Traka’s electronic key cabinets offer a comprehensive solution for key and asset control, providing enhanced security, accountability, and efficiency for government facilities. Key features and benefits of Traka solutions include:

Enhanced security with controlled access and auditing capabilities.

Streamlined key management processes to save time and reduce human error.

Integration capabilities with existing systems for seamless operation.

Customizable configurations to meet the unique needs of government agencies.

“ We are proud to offer our innovative key management solutions to government customers through the GSA Schedule,” said Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas. “ Our products are designed to help organizations achieve greater security and efficiency in managing their keys and assets and now our customers have a faster way of obtaining these security upgrades at the Federal, State and Local government levels utilizing our new GSA Contract.”

For more information on purchasing Traka solutions under the GSA Schedule, contact Steve Atkinson, Government Business Development at 904-654-5470 or email info@trakausa.com.

ABOUT TRAKA:

Traka is the global leader in intelligent management solutions for keys and equipment. Our solutions help organizations better control their important assets, improving productivity and accountability, and reducing risk in critical processes.

We continuously invest in the development of our technology to provide leading, innovative, secure, and effective real-world solutions to the challenges that organizations face in managing keys and equipment. Our solutions are tailored to customer needs and requirements, providing the most value and impact on their business.

Traka is a global organization with local support working to defined processes, so that we are local when you need us and global when it counts.

Traka is part of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, dedicated to reimagining how people move through their world. Our expertise in customer journey mapping, innovation, and service design leads to the invention of new security solutions that create value for our clients and exceptional experiences for end users.

Learn more at www.traka.com.

ABOUT ASSA ABLOY:

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with over 60,000 employees and sales of 12.3 billion euros. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities, and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY’s innovations enable safe, secure, and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

Contacts

Chris Obarski – cobarski@daltonagency.com