Trak Selected to Streamline Sponsorships for The Coca-Cola Company in North America

Trak Software is proud to announce its partnership with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) to streamline the management of its Tier 1 sponsorships in North America. Coca-Cola will leverage Trak's advanced Sponsorship Asset Management (SAM) platform to manage workflows, streamline collaboration, and maximize sponsorship value across rights holders, agencies, and bottlers.





Coca-Cola’s decision to work with Trak Software was driven by the need for consolidation and simplification of its sponsorship management processes. Having witnessed the platform’s success with corporate partnership teams such as the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, Coca-Cola saw an opportunity to streamline workflows and maximize its sponsorship efforts.

“The Trak team is thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola to our growing client list. We’re excited to help a global leader in sponsorships save time, eliminate complexity, and justify its investments across North America.”



Cameron Oliver, Trak CEO.

Trak manages over 5,000 brands and 1 million sponsorships.

Since its founding in 2015, Trak Software has become an industry leader in sponsorship asset management, helping clients improve partner relationships and reduce time spent on administrative tasks. Nearly 100% of Trak users report delivering more value to partners, with an average of 47% time savings per user thanks to task automation and communication tools.

“We’ve been in the trenches ourselves, managing sponsorships with spreadsheets and fragmented systems. With Trak, we’ve redefined how sponsorships are managed, helping brands like Coca-Cola breakdown silos and enhance collaboration.”



Charles Reynolds, Trak CRO.

Trak Software is a Utah-based Software-as-a-Service company with a remote workforce spanning the Americas. Our mission is to maximize the value of sponsorship assets by improving the productivity and efficiency of those who buy, sell, or consult on them. Trak integrates with most common CRMs and over 8,000 applications via the Zapier platform, providing seamless functionality across a variety of tools. With nearly 10,000 sponsorship marketers already using Trak to enhance their portfolio results, we invite you to discover how our platform can help elevate your sponsorship management to the next level by visiting Trak.io for more information and reaching out directly.

The Coca-Cola Company does not endorse the products or services of its third-party vendors or suppliers. All standard agreements should specifically state that The Coca-Cola Company’s trade name and trademarks should not be used in third-party generated publicity or promotions without The Coca-Cola Company’s prior written approval.

