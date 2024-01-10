Trailblazing HARMAN Automotive President Recognized in MotorTrend’s 2023 Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

The second annual awards program named HARMAN Automotive President Christian Sobottka as a winner in the “Leader” category for his work transforming the automotive industry

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced its President, Christian Sobottka, has been selected as a winner in the “Leader” category of MotorTrend’s Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator (SDVI) Awards, which were celebrated at a private gala in conjunction with CES 2024.





The program was created to honor the next phase of automobile technology, with a goal of elevating and shining a spotlight on those who are leading the automotive industry’s tectonic transformation from hardware to software. MotorTrend created the awards as the automotive industry redefines how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced. Winners in the “Leader” category are recognized for their outstanding work in transforming the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.

A forward-thinking, entrepreneurial leader, Christian Sobottka has over 25 years of international automotive experience, with a special focus on powertrains, chassis systems, automotive electronics, and software. As President of HARMAN Automotive, Christian Sobottka heads the company’s Intelligent Cockpit, Car Audio, Connectivity, and Engineering Services businesses, steering HARMAN as the leading supplier of automotive electronics focused on in-cabin experiences and the technology partner of choice in today’s rapidly transforming automotive industry.

“I am grateful to have been recognized by the MotorTrend SDVI awards and view this honor as an acknowledgment of the inspiring efforts of our entire HARMAN Automotive team,” says Christian Sobottka. “HARMAN has a rich history and reputation for delivering products that enhance the in-car experience, but our creative focus and pace for innovation has accelerated thanks to powerful synergies with Samsung. Our goal is to lead the software-defined space with a consumer-first approach and deliver products at the speed of the consumer electronics industry.”

Christian Sobottka’s career has focused on helping to steer the automotive industry’s transformation and delivering on customers’ increasing desire for advanced technologies and experiences to be embedded in the vehicle. Over the last year, Christian Sobottka drove the implementation of HARMAN Automotive’s new value proposition to create road-ready automotive innovations that deliver Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade. This vision was developed in response to the rapid consumerization of the automotive space, wherein consumers are less focused on mechanical specifications and engineering details and more focused on what they can experience in the car and how it can be more personalized, entertaining, and connected.

Under Christian Sobottka’s leadership, HARMAN Automotive has cemented its place at the forefront of SDV technology and expanded its opportunity for further growth in a fast-evolving sector. This week, HARMAN is at CES, where the company debuted multiple new products in the SDV space to make the in-car experience safer and more personalized for drivers and passengers alike.

