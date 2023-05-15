Traefik Labs Makes Proxy and Enterprise Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) customers worldwide now gain instant access to Traefik Labs technologies with simple one-click deployment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationnetworking—Traefik Labs, creator of the popular Traefik ingress controller, today announced the availability of Traefik Proxy and Traefik Enterprise in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Traefik Proxy is an open source reverse proxy and Kubernetes ingress controller that simplifies application connectivity and management of microservices. Traefik Enterprise is a unified cloud native API gateway solution that brings API gateway and ingress controller functionality together to streamline the discovery, security, and deployment of APIs and microservices.

“Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers are able to get started in minutes – with one-click provisioning and integrated billing,” said Erwan Paccard, head of product, Traefik Labs. “AKS customers can now leverage the power and simplicity of Traefik Proxy and Traefik Enterprise to manage and standardize their cloud native application connectivity architecture across AKS deployments.”

With more than 3 billion downloads and 40,000 GitHub stars, Traefik Proxy revolutionizes cloud native application connectivity for microservice-based applications and has been chosen for the AKS baseline architecture. It can be deployed as a reverse proxy or ingress controller for Kubernetes environments and is designed to be simple to operate even while handling large, highly-complex deployments across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge environments.

Built on Traefik Proxy, Traefik Enterprise further streamlines the management of APIs and microservices by simplifying discovery, deployment, routing, and security with zero downtime. Traefik Enterprise fully integrates with any Azure infrastructure and can be further extended with plug-ins and integrations, so teams can add capabilities with minimal effort. Using native Kubernetes constructs, Traefik Enterprise is fully GitOps-ready, maximizing efficiency, repeatability, and audibility to increase team productivity.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Traefik Proxy and Traefik Enterprise reach more customers and markets.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. It helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based opportunities with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. Find out more about Traefik Proxy and Traefik Enterprise in the Azure Marketplace.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs helps organizations adopt and scale cloud-native architectures by providing a modern, intuitive, and open platform that reimagines application connectivity and API management, paving the way for seamless operations and enhanced productivity. Traefik’s flagship open source project, Traefik Proxy, is used by the world’s largest enterprises and is one of Docker Hub’s top 10 projects, with over 3 billion downloads. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by investors including Balderton Capital, Elaia, 360 Capital Partner, and Kima Ventures. For more information, visit traefik.io and follow @traefik on Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact

Glenn Rossman for TraefikLabs



glenn@eckertcomms.com