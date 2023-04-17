<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Traefik Labs Launches New Kubernetes-Native API Management with Third-Party Ingress Controller Support
Business Wire

Traefik Labs Launches New Kubernetes-Native API Management with Third-Party Ingress Controller Support

di Business Wire

GitOps compliant Traefik Hub enables seamless operations and enhanced productivity

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIManagementKubeCon Traefik Labs, creator of the popular Traefik ingress controller, today launched the industry’s first Kubernetes-native API management with Traefik Hub, for publishing, securing, and managing APIs with support for Traefik and third-party ingress controllers including NGINX.

With the global rise of APIs and API-first strategies becoming more commonplace in organizations, existing API management solutions are struggling to provide a cloud-native experience and quick time to value, with their users facing steep learning curves, growing operational complexity, and lack of deployment flexibility.

Traefik Hub has created a modern, intuitive, and open approach to API management that drastically simplifies and accelerates the API management lifecycle, delivering the following.

  1. Quick time to value through a Kubernetes-native API management operating model: Through the use of Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), Traefik Hub eliminates unnecessary complexity and offers a clean and intuitive configuration experience, even for those new to Kubernetes. Users can group their APIs and facilitate the reuse of the groupings across multiple API initiatives.
  2. Operational efficiency through a centralized, fully GitOps compliant, control plane: Traefik Hub offers a centralized control plane that simplifies the configuration of the fleet of API gateways running in an environment by eliminating manual configurations that reduces the risk of human error and ensures that service levels (SLOs and SLAs) are met. Furthermore, DevOps, SRE (site reliability engineers) and platform engineers can leverage Traefik Hub’s strict GitOps compliance to fully automate common design patterns such as access control, rate limiting, and certificate management, while ensuring complete auditability of API management best practices.
  3. Deployment flexibility with support for third-party ingress controllers across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments: Traefik Hub fits into any existing Kubernetes architecture with no additional tooling, providing a seamless experience for all teams across any deployment environment. It also provides support for Traefik and third-party ingress controllers like NGINX, making Traefik Hub the most open, interoperable, and flexible platform for organizations looking to fast track their API initiatives.

Combining all of these capabilities on a single platform unlocks the full potential for organizations across the globe to efficiently manage their APIs and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. By streamlining API management, security and compliance on a single platform, they will be better equipped to lead, compete, and thrive in the API economy.

“While API management is by no means a new concept, and several API management tools have been around for years, current API management solutions impose invasive changes and steep learning curves,” said Emile Vauge, founder and CEO, Traefik Labs. “Now, engineers don’t need to change their current tech stack, or learn a new one, to start using Traefik Hub’s API management – they can go back to focusing on building great applications.”

The latest version of Traefik Hub is currently in closed Beta and will be publicly available on May 16. To learn more, visit Traefik Labs at KubeCon, booth S24 for a demo or sign-up for early access at traefik.io/traefik-hub-signup.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs helps organizations adopt and scale cloud-native architectures by providing a modern, intuitive, and open platform that reimagines application connectivity and API management, paving the way for seamless operations and enhanced productivity. Traefik’s flagship open source project, Traefik Proxy, is used by the world’s largest enterprises and is one of Docker Hub’s top 10 projects, with over 3 billion downloads. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by investors including Balderton Capital, Elaia, 360 Capital Partner, and Kima Ventures. For more information, visit traefik.io and follow @traefik on Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact
Glenn Rossman for TraefikLabs

glenn@eckertcomms.com

Articoli correlati

OPEX Partners with Advanced Robotics in Hungary to Provide Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Advanced Robotics Becomes the First OPEX Integrator to Implement OPEX Perfect Pick Goods-to-Person System in EuropeMOORESTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPEX® Corporation,...
Continua a leggere

Virgin Media O2 Selects Mavenir for its Open RAN Deployment

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OpenRAN--Virgin Media O2 has selected Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions...
Continua a leggere

Tide Encourages UK Businesses to ‘Kickstart’ Global Carbon Removal Movement to Deliver Net Zero

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide, the leading digital business financial platform, has called for UK businesses to kickstart a global carbon removal...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

OPEX Partners with Advanced Robotics in Hungary to Provide Innovative Warehouse Automation Solutions

Business Wire