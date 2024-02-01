Traefik Labs Appoints Sudeep Goswami as CEO, Founder Emile Vauge Transitions to Chief Technology Officer

Move to accelerate innovation, develop strategic partnerships, expand company’s business worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationnetworking—Traefik Labs, a global leader in cloud-native API gateway solutions, today announced the company’s chief revenue officer, Sudeep Goswami will be stepping into the role of CEO with company founder, Emile Vauge taking on the role of chief technology officer.





As CEO, Goswami will focus on leveraging Traefik Labs’ strong foundation in open source and innovation to drive growth and customer success. The transition comes at a pivotal time as Traefik Labs continues to redefine the landscape of API management and cloud-native API gateways. Goswami brings a proven track record of transformative leadership, having held key positions in several leading technology firms including Cisco and Cumulus Networks (acquired by Nvidia).

“Sudeep’s appointment as CEO is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and deep understanding of the tech industry,” said Vauge. “His vision aligns with the core values and future aspirations of Traefik Labs. I am confident that under his guidance, Traefik Labs will reach new heights of success and continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners. His goals are to enhance the company’s market position, accelerate innovation, develop strategic partnerships, and expand our business globally.”

As CTO, Vauge will focus extensively on product development, community development, and innovation. His expertise and leadership have been the driving force behind Traefik Labs’ success since its founding in 2016. In his new role, Vauge will continue to spearhead technological breakthroughs and industry-leading initiatives.

“I intend to build upon the remarkable foundation laid by Emile and our talented team, continuing our commitment to excellence and steer the company through its next phase of expansion,” said Goswami. “As digital transformation continues to accelerate, driven by the critical role of APIs in business evolution, our mission gains even greater significance. Traefik Labs is at the vanguard, empowering organizations to seamlessly run, manage, and govern their cloud-native APIs and microservices. Our focus is on delivering robust, scalable solutions that are in perfect sync with the dynamic requirements of modern digital enterprises.”

Traefik Labs powers API operations for organizations across 30 distinct industries, including critical sectors like aerospace and defense, financial services, healthcare, and advanced technology. The company serves a multitude of large-scale enterprises including Credit Suisse, EE TV (a division of BT Group), Kaiser Permanente, Moody’s, NASA, and Staples. Traefik Labs solutions work across multiple environments spanning Docker Swarm, Hashicorp Nomad, and Kubernetes, and is the default ingress for Rancher K3s, AKS baseline architecture and Azure Service Fabric deployments.

About Traefik Labs

Traefik Labs helps organizations adopt and scale cloud-native architectures by providing a modern, intuitive, and open platform that reimagines application connectivity and API management, paving the way for seamless operations and enhanced productivity. Traefik’s flagship open source project, Traefik Proxy has surpassed 3 billion downloads and 45,000 GitHub stars continuing to be one of the fastest-growing technologies in the cloud native ecosystem. It has maintained a 5-year streak as the #1 API Gateway by OSS Insight, and ranked among the top 15 most downloaded images from Docker Hub. Founded in 2016, Traefik Labs is backed by investors including Balderton Capital, Elaia, 360 Capital Partner, and Kima Ventures. For more information, visit traefik.io and follow @traefik on Twitter.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for TraefikLabs



jeckert@eckertcomms.com