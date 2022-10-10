TraditionDATA Releases New Scandinavian Data Package

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TraditionDATA, the data and information services division of Compagnie Financière Tradition (Tradition), has released a comprehensive Scandinavian data package in response to growing demand for Tradition’s best-in-class pricing data in the region.

The full suite of Scandinavian data, which includes data on foreign exchange (FX), interest rate derivatives (IRD) and inflation, is based on a combination of prices originated from trading by Tradition’s market leading brokerage desks and its expert analytics. The data is available directly from TraditionDATA as well as on Refinitiv under the firm’s regional market data packages.

The release of the Scandinavian data package aligns with TraditionDATA’s mission to offer smaller, granular packages based on currency, region or product which enables clients to only pay for what they actually need. This is in direct contrast to many of its competitors which only offer larger European packages which are expensive and take time to unbundle to turn into actionable business insights.

The Scandinavian data package enables customers to analyse:

FX – spots, crosses, deliverable forwards, IMM and quarterly turns across DKK, NOK and SEK

– spots, crosses, deliverable forwards, IMM and quarterly turns across DKK, NOK and SEK IRD – basis, cross-currency, IRS, OIS, FRA

– basis, cross-currency, IRS, OIS, FRA Inflation – inflation CPI data

In addition to providing customers with advanced data and expertise in the Scandinavian region, TraditionDATA also enables real-time streaming, intra-day snaps, access to historical data and full integration with existing workflows.

James Watson, Global Head of Sales at TraditionDATA, commented: “At TraditionDATA, we understand that no two businesses are alike which is why we work with our customers to create packages tailored to their individual needs. We believe that regional markets will continue to require specific sets of data localised to their main areas of business activities and this approach has already seen a significant amount of success with our Japanese Nihon and Israeli Shekel packages. We’re looking forward to continuing to add new instruments to the Scandi package and expanding regional market data offerings in the coming months.”

About TraditionDATA

TraditionDATA provides a diverse and flexible approach to market data provision across all asset classes in the global OTC derivatives markets.

By offering smaller, focused and more granular packages based on currency, region or product, TraditionDATA enables its clients to pay for what they need, as opposed to larger packages that need unbundling.

With over 1 trillion data points across 200+ products and 186k+ instruments going back 15+ years, as well as 43 offices in 30 countries, TraditionDATA’s ever increasing dataset is providing participants across the global financial marketplace with the information they need to power their trading and business decisions.

TraditionDATA is part of Tradition (Compagnie Financière Tradition S.A. (SWX: CFT)), one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Tradition’s long history of managing pricing liquidity and trade execution across multiple asset classes in vanilla and complex products in primary and emerging markets enables TraditionDATA to source prices in many of the world’s fastest-moving markets that others can’t.

