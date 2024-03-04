Tradeweb to Present at Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it will present at the Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference tomorrow, March 5, 2024.





Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST. A live webcast of the session will be available via https://investors.tradeweb.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will be accessible at the same site for approximately 180 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 2,700 clients in more than 70 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $1.4 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

