TradePMR Enhances New Account Opening Capabilities to Support Advisor Growth

As independent advisors continue to add new clients and grow share of wallet, automated custodial solution helps streamline onboarding processes

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Custodian—TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced new enhancements to its account-opening capabilities aimed at streamlining the new client onboarding process. The latest enhancements allow advisors to add multiple account applications and advisor documents simultaneously, while seamlessly integrating with existing customer relationship management (CRM) records within the highly rated Fusion platform. The result is a more efficient and less cumbersome account-opening experience for advisors and clients alike.





The updates to TradePMR’s platform include automatic population of account applications using client data from the CRM, minimizing manual entry and saving time. Advisors can now bundle multiple household accounts into a single DocuSign envelope, and all advisor documents are automatically included in the account opening process. Additionally, the platform’s parallel signing feature enables multiple parties to add signatures simultaneously, further speeding the process and enhancing client satisfaction.

“We know the critical role the onboarding experience plays in shaping a client’s initial perception of their advisor, and the impact it has on the relationship,” said R. Scott Victoria, CFP®, chief operating officer at TradePMR. “Easing the account-opening process is a key part of our ongoing commitment to helping advisors reduce administrative tasks, minimize errors and enhance the overall client experience. We’re always evolving our capabilities and strengthening our services, and these enhancements reflect the type of value-add that advisors can expect from us now and in the years ahead.”

The onboarding journey is a continuing focus at TradePMR. Within the last two years, the firm has upgraded its platform with new branding and personalization features, enhanced its two-factor authentication (2FA) options and further modernized the user experience. The new features have been well received by early-adopter advisors, and TradePMR continues to receive recognition for its technology and service offerings. Most recently, consulting firm The Oasis Group recognized TradePMR for its robust digital account opening capabilities within the Fusion platform and its high satisfaction ratings for advisor service.1

Ranked as a top-rated advisor platform in the 2024 T3 survey2, Fusion is a fully integrated solution informed by more than a decade of user experience and feedback from thousands of independent RIAs. TradePMR continues to anticipate the needs of its advisors and has a robust pipeline of planned integrations with key industry technology providers to maintain the highest score among custodial platforms on the Ezra Group’s WealthTech Integration Score3.

“The addition of our new account opening features showcase the Fusion platform’s continued momentum and our deep commitment to addressing advisors’ specific needs,” added Victoria. “As we continue to expand our technology suite, our primary focus remains focused on empowering advisors to deliver top-tier client experiences and achieve business growth.”

RIAs interested in learning more about how TradePMR can support their firm’s growth are encouraged to get in touch or email hello@tradepmr.com.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors’ operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Follow TradePMR on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates, and event information.

“Vantage Point Peaks for Custodian Platforms – TradePMR,” The Oasis Group LLC; H2 2024 2024 T3 Inside Information Software Survey, Bob Veres & Joel Bruckenstein, January 2024 EZRA GROUP WealthTech Integration Score, https://ezragroup.com/wealthtech-integration-scores/?caterory=19&category_name=Custodial%20Platform#search_bar

EZRA GROUP WealthTech, The Oasis Group LLC., and TradePMR are separate and unaffiliated companies. Custodians did not pay a fee to be evaluated and ranked.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

StreetCred PR



tradepmr@streetcredpr.com

Hannah Dixon



317-590-0915



Hannah@streetcredpr.com

Rob Farmer



415-377-3293



Rob@streetcredpr.com