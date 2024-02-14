TradeAlgo Launches New Generative AI for Millions of Retail Investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TradeAlgo announces one of the world’s first generative AI products designed for retail traders with its newest product TradeGPT. TradeAlgo’s engineering teams have worked on generative AI technology for many years to bring personal investing agents to millions of retail investors. The result is TradeGPT — a language model based on TradeAlgo’s extensive historical market data and general-purpose datasets. TradeGPT is now live to allow users to converse with AI in natural language, unlocking powerful AI insights for non-Wall Street investors.





A Look at Potential Use Cases

TradeGPT can offer tailored recommendations for selecting the optimal expiration date and strike price when purchasing stock options. Leveraging insights from Wall Street analysts’ price targets, TradeGPT can identify the most favorable risk/reward contracts. Another use case can be a user accessing in-depth analyses of stocks based on the renowned investing principles of Peter Lynch. TradeGPT can provide comprehensive insights comparable to conversing with Lynch himself. The potential applications of TradeGPT are boundless, limited only by the imagination of the user.

With the launch of TradeGPT, TradeAlgo is at the forefront of delivering a completely new investing experience for retail investors around the world, having already launched its AI analytics platform that alerts investors of unusual activity in stocks.

The new generative AI product is a testament to TradeAlgo’s innovative DNA, delivering unparalleled value to retail investors since day one. These AI products enabled TradeAlgo to become one of the fastest-scaling startups, with a deferred revenue growth rate of approximately 3,242% from its inception year in 2021 to 2022. As a recognition of TradeAlgo’s commitment to retail investors, TradeAlgo CEO Jon Stone was initiated into the Forbes Technology Council for 2024.

Jon Stone, CEO of TradeAlgo: “I am thrilled about our newest TradeGPT product because it accomplishes what I’ve challenged our engineering team to build: Make it so easy to use that busy professionals would instantly see how much TradeGPT would save their time after using it in the first five minutes. TradeGPT is intuitive to use because you can easily converse with it to acquire information on stocks which unlocks AI-powered insights to an average investor.”

How to use TradeGPT:

Users can sign up for a free account with TradeGPT through TradeAlgo.com.

Once entered, users simply ask TradeGPT any questions related to investing and receive AI-powered insights that are relevant to their questions. TradeGPT is capable of answering follow-up questions by keeping previous prompts in context.

Users can request charts and data tables from TradeGPT to make their research more convenient.

TradeGPT is available to use 24/7, always ready to assist retail investors in their investment operations.

The TradeGPT product aligns perfectly with TradeAlgo’s mission of unlocking AI insights for retail investors. The basic tier is free to use for anybody, and those who want unlimited prompts can upgrade to the Premium tier for even more benefits.

About TradeAlgo

Since 2021, TradeAlgo is on a mission to revolutionize the $324 billion fintech industry. TradeAlgo is making investing more accessible to retail investors by offering AI-powered products, coaching, and research reports to help them be more informed about the fast-moving markets. For more information, visit TradeAlgo.com.

