Trade Finance Disruptor 1TCC™ Unveils Capital-Efficient Inventory Funding Solution at BAFT Conference to Serve Top Clients Amid Flight to Quality Assets

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceos–Capital efficiency firm 1TCC™ today unveiled its supply chain management solution and integrated inventory funding program to several hundred bankers and financiers at the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) Global Annual Meeting 2023 in San Francisco.

The trade finance disruptor introduced its namesake 1TCC™ solution and platform, the world’s first platform to manage and optimize procurement, and hold and fund inventories for large, investment-grade clients – at a time when economic conditions are squeezing access to capital for many large OEMS, and bankers are looking for safer bets on quality assets.

1TCC™ uniquely engages all stakeholders in the supply chain ecosystem, including banks, equity funds, manufacturers, suppliers, and 3PL companies, to deliver an optimized, capital-efficient inventory solution, backed by the company’s deep supply chain management expertise, proven software integration abilities, and treasury and logistics capabilities.

“Current global supply chain fragilities are driving manufacturers to increase safety stock to secure their operations against risk and uncertainty – but this puts adverse demands on the company’s working capital to fund this need. 1TCC™ is the only inventory funding provider in the marketplace to offer a solution that can enable companies to mitigate their operational risks while enabling them to keep their working capital free for other uses,” said Peter Hasenkamp, 1TCC’s Global Supply Chain Strategies Advisor.

“With the 1TCC™ platform, we can offer our bankers a joint strategy to expand and diversify their product portfolio, penetrate the multi-trillion-dollar inventory holding market, and capture new segments,” said Vish Patel, 1TCC™ Strategic Advisor for Capital Markets and Funding Strategy.

With the introduction of its 1TCC™ platform, the Silicon Valley firm also introduced its name change to reflect its singular focus on expanding the 1TCC™ platform into a global ecosystem of bankers, manufacturers, suppliers, and 3PLs. Until recently, 1TCC™ was known as TCC (Trade Capital Corporation).

About 1TCC™

1TCC™ delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. Our Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Our 1TCC™ end-to-end technology platform enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services. The 1TCC™ CaaS Wallet™ business suite of solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

For more information visit us:



www.1TCC.com | LinkedIn

Contacts

Giang Nguyen



VP Marketing and Communications



Email: press@1TCC.com

Phone: +1(650) 549-1247