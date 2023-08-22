Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Class of FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Recipients

$1 million scholarship fund distributed to 146 FFA members pursuing trade and agriculture-related studies
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the 146 recipients of the inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, The Tractor Supply Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.
“Our first class of FFA Future Leaders is a remarkably impressive and diverse group of young men and women who are passionate about achieving their goals. It is a privilege to work with FFA to support them,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ board member. “We established the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship as a way to secure the future of Life Out Here. If this group is any indication, I can confidently say that future is very bright.”
The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests. Ninety-two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools or two-year colleges, including Walker Nightingale of Canton, Kansas. Walker will study diesel mechanics at Hutchinson Community College. Fifty-four $10,000 scholarships were awarded to members pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors, like Gabriel Mojica-Palafox of Corning, California, who will study animal science at University of California-Davis. Additional scholarship recipients include:
- Salvador Velasquez from Daingerfield, Texas. He will attend Texas Tech University to study veterinary sciences. “I really want to become a veterinarian so that I can help farmers when it comes to livestock health,” he explained. “This country runs on agriculture, and FFA does a great job teaching kids, and the world, why we should appreciate our hardworking farmers.”
- Payton Walk from Greeley County, Kansas. She is studying farm and ranch management at Colby Community College. “I will be the first in my family to graduate college and it is extremely helpful to have this scholarship to help me finish the last stretch,” she said. “I plan to come back to my home county in rural western Kansas and use my degree and skills obtained through FFA to help farmers and ranchers in my community.”
- Ariana Neal from Houston, Mississippi. She will attend Mississippi State University to study agriculture education. “This scholarship means a great deal to me because it allows me to further my education,” she explained. “I can focus on my studies, not on financial worries.”
Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to interview for career opportunities at Tractor Supply stores or distribution centers while pursuing their education. Additionally, Tractor Supply has earmarked internships at its Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tennessee for scholarship recipients.
FFA Future Leaders Scholarships are facilitated by customer donations made at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The fundraiser for the next class of FFA Future Leaders will run from November 1-12, 2023.
Applications for the 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply will open on November 1, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.
$10,000 Scholarship Winners (Four-Year Majors)
|
State
|
City
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
University Attending
|
Primary Major
|
AR
|
Clarksville
|
Fernando
|
Flores
|
University of Arkansas
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
AR
|
Conway
|
Ryleigh
|
Homan
|
Arkansas State University-Beebe
|
Agricultural Education
|
AZ
|
Casa Grande
|
Abigail
|
Rivera
|
University of Arizona
|
Agricultural Education
|
CA
|
Avila Beach
|
Emily
|
Pan
|
University of California-Los Angeles
|
Biological Sciences
|
CA
|
Flournoy
|
Gabriel
|
Mojica-Palafox
|
University of California-Davis
|
Animal Science
|
CA
|
Holtville
|
Melanie
|
Orozco
|
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
CA
|
Lindsay
|
Emily
|
Padilla
|
University of California-Davis
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
CA
|
Livingston
|
Reena
|
Grewal
|
University of California-Davis
|
Animal Science
|
CA
|
Santa Maria
|
Carlos
|
Nunez Jacuinde
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
CA
|
Turlock
|
Yadira
|
Padilla
|
University of California-Davis
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
CO
|
Collbran
|
Genevieve
|
Hill
|
University of Colorado Boulder
|
Engineering
|
CO
|
Genoa
|
Mia
|
Mosso
|
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
|
Sociology & Social Work
|
CT
|
Middletown
|
Brian
|
Barrios
|
Cornell University
|
Animal Science
|
FL
|
Sebring
|
Lauren
|
Heeren
|
University of Florida
|
Agricultural Education
|
GA
|
Athens
|
Raymond
|
Pan
|
Cornell University
|
Sustainable Agriculture
|
ID
|
Declo
|
Maria
|
Gularte
|
Utah State University
|
Environmental Engineering
|
IL
|
Belleville
|
Julia
|
Biehl
|
Iowa State University
|
Agricultural Communications
|
IL
|
Chicago
|
Karime
|
Beltran
|
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
|
Animal Science
|
IN
|
Greencastle
|
Catherine
|
Hodge
|
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|
Electrical Engineering
|
IN
|
Vevay
|
Levi
|
Curlin
|
University of Kentucky
|
Physical Therapy
|
KS
|
Tonganoxie
|
Isabelle
|
Barker
|
Kansas State University
|
Animal Science
|
LA
|
Many
|
Grace
|
Manuel
|
Louisiana Tech University
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
MI
|
Burr Oak
|
Jacie
|
King
|
University of Arizona
|
Psychology
|
MO
|
Bethany
|
Isabella
|
Arias
|
Northwest Missouri State University
|
Agricultural Education
|
MO
|
Maryville
|
Miquela
|
Giesken
|
Northwest Missouri State University
|
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
|
MS
|
Houston
|
Ariana
|
Neal
|
Mississippi State University
|
Education
|
NC
|
Newton Grove
|
Morgan
|
Simpson
|
University of Mount Olive
|
Agricultural Education
|
NJ
|
Bordentown
|
Anna
|
Holman
|
Delaware Valley University
|
Animal Science
|
NJ
|
Roselle
|
Annabella
|
LaMantia
|
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
|
Biochemistry
|
NY
|
Hillsdale
|
Corinn
|
Haskin
|
Columbia-Greene Community College
|
Biological Sciences
|
OK
|
Claremore
|
Stormi
|
Hopkins
|
Rogers State University
|
RN (Registered Nurse)
|
OK
|
Elk City
|
Kye
|
Keyes
|
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
|
Landscape Architecture
|
OK
|
Fairview
|
Lexie
|
Zuniga
|
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
|
Animal Science
|
OK
|
Guthrie
|
KayLea
|
Taylor
|
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
|
Animal Science
|
OK
|
Holdenville
|
Jonathan
|
Wiseman
|
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
|
Aviation & Air Transportation
|
OK
|
Omega
|
Rylee
|
Glazier
|
Northern Oklahoma College
|
Agricultural Education
|
OK
|
Perry
|
Macy
|
Koch
|
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
|
Biochemistry
|
OK
|
Ringwood
|
Jose
|
Rojas
|
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
|
Electrical Engineering
|
TN
|
Piperton
|
Gavin
|
Berry
|
The University of Tennessee-Martin
|
Agronomy & Crop Science
|
TX
|
Austin
|
Victoria
|
Jones
|
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
|
Environmental Engineering
|
TX
|
Ballinger Texas
|
Korey
|
Cavazos
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Agricultural Economics
|
TX
|
Crockett
|
Ryan
|
Arvizu
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
TX
|
Daingerfield
|
Salvador
|
Velasquez
|
Texas Tech University
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
TX
|
Dawson
|
Paris
|
Sanchez
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Agricultural Extension
|
TX
|
Gilmer
|
Anahi
|
Gallegos
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Horticulture
|
TX
|
Harper
|
Emma
|
Strickland
|
Texas Tech University
|
Sociology
|
TX
|
McAllen
|
Daniel
|
Garza
|
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
|
Civil Engineering
|
TX
|
Mount Vernon
|
Destiny
|
Barron
|
Tarleton State University
|
Agricultural Education
|
TX
|
Mt. Vernon
|
Kelsey
|
Davila
|
Tarleton State University
|
Animal Science
|
TX
|
Nacogdoches
|
Trinity
|
Manto
|
Stephen F Austin State University
|
Nursing
|
TX
|
Scroggins
|
Betsy
|
Tovar
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
TX
|
Sonora
|
Tanner
|
Flanagan
|
Texas Tech University
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
TX
|
Weimar
|
Kassandra
|
Rubio
|
Tarleton State University
|
Agricultural Education
|
WY
|
Thermopolis
|
Hallie
|
Martinez
|
Southwestern University
|
Biology
$5,000 Scholarship Winners (Trade Schools/Two-Year Colleges)
|
State
|
City
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
University Attending
|
Primary Major
|
AL
|
Albertville
|
Maria
|
Gomez
|
Snead State Community College
|
Agricultural Education
|
AR
|
Pocahontas
|
Avery
|
Baiza
|
Arkansas Welding Academy
|
Welding
|
AR
|
Siloam Springs
|
MacKenzie
|
Sontag
|
Eastern Oklahoma State College
|
Agricultural Education
|
AZ
|
Casa Grande
|
Brooklynn
|
Lopez
|
Central Arizona College
|
Nursing
|
AZ
|
Duncan
|
Gary
|
Najar
|
Eastern Arizona College
|
Forestry
|
AZ
|
Globe
|
Preston
|
Quintana
|
Eastern Arizona College
|
Engineering
|
AZ
|
Mesa
|
Nadia
|
Jocson
|
GateWay Community College
|
Radiology Technician
|
AZ
|
Phoenix
|
Ella
|
Canady
|
Northern Arizona University
|
Nursing
|
CA
|
Bakersfield
|
Ryan
|
Bonilla
|
Bakersfield College
|
Business
|
CA
|
Dinuba
|
Maria
|
Chaves
|
Reedley College
|
Animal Science
|
CA
|
El Centro
|
Samantha
|
Soto
|
Imperial Valley College
|
Horticulture
|
CA
|
El Centro
|
Melany
|
Tovar
|
Imperial Valley College
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
CA
|
Oakdale
|
Molly
|
Terpstra
|
Modesto Junior College
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
CA
|
Patterson
|
Luna
|
Ortiz
|
Modesto Junior College
|
Animal Science
|
CA
|
Philo
|
Carmen
|
Malfavon
|
Santa Rosa Junior College
|
Animal Science
|
CA
|
Sacramento
|
Tayo
|
Lebimoyo
|
Cosumnes River College
|
Agricultural Sales & Marketing
|
CA
|
Susanville
|
Kaden
|
Dunten
|
Lassen Community College
|
Welding
|
CO
|
Evans
|
Nathan
|
Youngblood
|
Lincoln College of Technology-Denver
|
Welding
|
DE
|
Smyrna
|
Joshua
|
Allen
|
Delaware Technical Community College-Owens
|
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
|
FL
|
Alachua
|
Rebecca
|
De La Cruz
|
Santa Fe College
|
Earth & Space Sciences
|
FL
|
Avon Park
|
Brooke
|
Barcinas
|
South Florida State College
|
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
|
FL
|
Avon Park
|
Elizabeth
|
Orozco
|
St Petersburg College
|
Vet Tech
|
FL
|
Avon Park
|
Taylor
|
Barcinas
|
University of Florida
|
Animal Science
|
FL
|
Orlando
|
Amiyah
|
Labady
|
Valencia College
|
Wildlife Science
|
IA
|
Cedar Falls
|
Blake
|
Carolan
|
Hawkeye Community College
|
Electrical/Electrician
|
IL
|
Cissna Park
|
Justin
|
Tillman
|
Danville Area Community College
|
Automotive Technician
|
IL
|
Viola
|
Sandra
|
Avila
|
Black Hawk College
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
IN
|
Goodland
|
Berenize
|
Del Real Perez
|
Purdue University – Purdue Polytechnic Lafayette
|
Agricultural Education
|
IN
|
Greens Fork
|
Corbin
|
Retz
|
Son Shine School of Evangelism
|
Ministry & Church Administration
|
KS
|
Chetopa
|
Gracie
|
Schertz
|
Independence Community College
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
KS
|
Galva
|
Walker
|
Nightingale
|
Southeast Community College Area
|
Diesel Mechanic
|
KS
|
Garden City
|
Nallely
|
Hinojos
|
Garden City Community College
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
KS
|
Garden City
|
Baylee
|
Hutcheson
|
Garden City Community College
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
KS
|
Mulvane
|
Carly
|
Carly
|
Cowley County Community College
|
Agricultural Education
|
KS
|
Tribune
|
Payton
|
Walk
|
Colby Community College
|
Farm & Ranch Management
|
KS
|
Wichita
|
Anah
|
Warren
|
Wichita State University-Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology
|
Vet Tech
|
KY
|
Morganfield
|
Hayden
|
Alvey
|
Madisonville Community College
|
Industrial Electrician
|
MI
|
Muskegon
|
Madalyn
|
Simpson
|
Muskegon Community College
|
Agricultural Systems Management
|
MN
|
Willmar
|
Isabelle
|
Sauceda
|
Ridgewater College
|
Agronomy & Crop Science
|
MO
|
Moody
|
MaKenna
|
Taylor
|
Missouri State University-West Plains
|
Nursing
|
MO
|
St. Joseph
|
Emily
|
Blair
|
North Central Missouri College
|
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
|
MS
|
Carthage
|
Maritza
|
Vasquez-Berduo
|
Holmes Community College
|
Medicine
|
MS
|
Houston
|
Jayden
|
Martinez
|
Mississippi Delta Community College
|
Education
|
MT
|
Willow Creek
|
Alecia
|
Gonzalez
|
Highlands College of Montana Tech
|
Welding
|
NC
|
Hope Mills
|
Alexandra
|
Garcia
|
Fayetteville Technical Community College
|
Horticulture
|
NY
|
Schoharie
|
Jackson
|
Hughes-Charboneau
|
SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill
|
Diesel Mechanic
|
OK
|
Allen
|
Jakob
|
Hisaw
|
Eastern Oklahoma State College
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
OK
|
Atoka
|
Caden
|
Goodson
|
Eastern Oklahoma State College
|
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
|
OK
|
Elk City
|
Raven
|
Collins
|
Connors State College
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
OK
|
Elk City
|
Reece
|
Hightower
|
Redlands Community College
|
Agronomy & Crop Science
|
OK
|
Haskell
|
Cassidy
|
Fisher
|
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
|
Nursing
|
OK
|
Kansas
|
Avery
|
Graham
|
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
|
Electrical Engineering Technician
|
OK
|
Locust Grove
|
Jessie
|
Robinson
|
Connors State College
|
Animal Science
|
OK
|
McAlester
|
Maggie
|
Cato
|
Eastern Oklahoma State College
|
Agricultural Education
|
OK
|
McAlester
|
Twine
|
Palmer
|
Connors State College
|
Sports Medicine/mgmt/tech
|
OK
|
Owasso
|
Auburn
|
Lane
|
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
|
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
|
OK
|
Ponca City
|
Savannah
|
Neighbors
|
Northern Oklahoma College
|
Animal Science
|
OK
|
Rose
|
Shyann
|
Ingle
|
Connors State College
|
Agricultural Education
|
OK
|
Vian
|
Carl
|
Stamps
|
Northern Oklahoma College
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
OK
|
Wagoner
|
Aubrie
|
Rexwinkle
|
Northern Oklahoma College
|
Agricultural Communications
|
OK
|
Welch
|
Taryn
|
Earp
|
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
|
Agricultural Communications
|
OK
|
Wetumka
|
Hayden
|
Hobia
|
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
|
Natural Resources Management
|
OR
|
Cove
|
Gavin
|
Bakker
|
Blue Mountain Community College
|
Animal Science
|
OR
|
Gervais
|
Jacob
|
Palacios
|
Clackamas Community College
|
Agricultural Business Management
|
OR
|
La Grande
|
Elidia
|
Rivas
|
Eastern Oregon University
|
Dental Hygienist
|
OR
|
Nyssa
|
Martin
|
Mendez
|
WyoTech
|
Diesel Mechanics
|
SC
|
Columbia
|
T’Andra
|
Thompson
|
Santa Fe College
|
Animal Science
|
SD
|
Clark
|
Audrye
|
Foster
|
Lake Area Technical College
|
Elementary Education
|
TX
|
Bovina
|
Elijah
|
Robledo
|
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
|
Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician
|
TX
|
Burnet
|
Coen
|
Champeau
|
Lincoln College of Technology-Grand Prairie
|
Welding
|
TX
|
Canton
|
Daniel
|
Lopez
|
Trinity Valley Community College
|
Welding
|
TX
|
Gilmer
|
Jessica
|
Hobbs
|
Kilgore College
|
Radiology Technician
|
TX
|
Gladewater
|
Hunter
|
Richardson
|
Arkansas elite Welding Academy
|
Welding
|
TX
|
Houston
|
Lauren
|
Serrano
|
Texas A & M University-College Station
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
TX
|
Karnes City
|
Amber
|
Martinez-Vallin
|
Texas Tech University
|
Veterinary Sciences
|
TX
|
Kenedy
|
Jacob
|
Gonzales
|
Coastal Bend College
|
Agricultural Education
|
TX
|
Kenedy
|
Julianna
|
Briones
|
Palo Alto College
|
Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences
|
TX
|
Marshall
|
Jenifeer
|
Aguilar-Zuniga
|
Kilgore College
|
Radiology/Ultrasound Technician
|
TX
|
Montgomery
|
Gussie
|
Armatys
|
Blinn College
|
Nursing
|
TX
|
Nixon
|
Grecia
|
Gaytan Maldonado
|
Austin Community College District
|
Sonography Technician
|
TX
|
Port Lavaca
|
Madyson
|
Lovett
|
Sam Houston State University
|
Agricultural Communications
|
TX
|
San Antonio
|
Amy
|
Rodriguez
|
Palo Alto College
|
Vet Tech
|
TX
|
San Antonio
|
Kyle
|
Forsyth
|
Palo Alto College
|
Poultry Science
|
TX
|
Sonora
|
Imanol
|
Gaytan
|
Central Texas College
|
Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement
|
TX
|
Tivoli
|
Rebecka
|
Alamendarez
|
Victoria College
|
Psychology
|
TX
|
Tyler
|
Brianna
|
Humes
|
Tyler Junior College
|
Agricultural Education
|
TX
|
Vernon
|
Lavery
|
Gonzales
|
Ranger College
|
Animal Science
|
TX
|
Wallis
|
Logan
|
Main
|
Wharton County Junior College
|
Electronics Engineering
|
UT
|
Delta
|
Jenessa
|
Walgren
|
Western Nebraska Community College
|
Agricultural Journalism
|
VA
|
Jetersville
|
Lesly
|
Lopez
|
Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing
|
Nursing
|
WA
|
Elma
|
Nancy
|
Ramirez
|
Grays Harbor College
|
RN (Registered Nurse)
|
WA
|
Outlook
|
Dakota
|
Garcia
|
Perry Technical Institute
|
Electrical
About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation
The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.
About Tractor Supply Company
For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.
As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.
Contacts
Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Tricia Whittemore (615) 440-4410
corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com