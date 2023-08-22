Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Class of FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Recipients

$1 million scholarship fund distributed to 146 FFA members pursuing trade and agriculture-related studies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the 146 recipients of the inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, The Tractor Supply Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.





“Our first class of FFA Future Leaders is a remarkably impressive and diverse group of young men and women who are passionate about achieving their goals. It is a privilege to work with FFA to support them,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ board member. “We established the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship as a way to secure the future of Life Out Here. If this group is any indication, I can confidently say that future is very bright.”

The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests. Ninety-two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools or two-year colleges, including Walker Nightingale of Canton, Kansas. Walker will study diesel mechanics at Hutchinson Community College. Fifty-four $10,000 scholarships were awarded to members pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors, like Gabriel Mojica-Palafox of Corning, California, who will study animal science at University of California-Davis. Additional scholarship recipients include:

Salvador Velasquez from Daingerfield, Texas. He will attend Texas Tech University to study veterinary sciences. “I really want to become a veterinarian so that I can help farmers when it comes to livestock health,” he explained. “This country runs on agriculture, and FFA does a great job teaching kids, and the world, why we should appreciate our hardworking farmers.”

Payton Walk from Greeley County, Kansas. She is studying farm and ranch management at Colby Community College. “I will be the first in my family to graduate college and it is extremely helpful to have this scholarship to help me finish the last stretch,” she said. “I plan to come back to my home county in rural western Kansas and use my degree and skills obtained through FFA to help farmers and ranchers in my community.”

Ariana Neal from Houston, Mississippi. She will attend Mississippi State University to study agriculture education. “This scholarship means a great deal to me because it allows me to further my education,” she explained. “I can focus on my studies, not on financial worries.”

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to interview for career opportunities at Tractor Supply stores or distribution centers while pursuing their education. Additionally, Tractor Supply has earmarked internships at its Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tennessee for scholarship recipients.

FFA Future Leaders Scholarships are facilitated by customer donations made at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The fundraiser for the next class of FFA Future Leaders will run from November 1-12, 2023.

Applications for the 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply will open on November 1, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.

$10,000 Scholarship Winners (Four-Year Majors)

State City First Name Last Name University Attending Primary Major AR Clarksville Fernando Flores University of Arkansas Agricultural Business Management AR Conway Ryleigh Homan Arkansas State University-Beebe Agricultural Education AZ Casa Grande Abigail Rivera University of Arizona Agricultural Education CA Avila Beach Emily Pan University of California-Los Angeles Biological Sciences CA Flournoy Gabriel Mojica-Palafox University of California-Davis Animal Science CA Holtville Melanie Orozco California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Agricultural Engineering CA Lindsay Emily Padilla University of California-Davis Veterinary Sciences CA Livingston Reena Grewal University of California-Davis Animal Science CA Santa Maria Carlos Nunez Jacuinde Texas A & M University-College Station Agricultural Engineering CA Turlock Yadira Padilla University of California-Davis Agricultural Business Management CO Collbran Genevieve Hill University of Colorado Boulder Engineering CO Genoa Mia Mosso New Mexico State University-Main Campus Sociology & Social Work CT Middletown Brian Barrios Cornell University Animal Science FL Sebring Lauren Heeren University of Florida Agricultural Education GA Athens Raymond Pan Cornell University Sustainable Agriculture ID Declo Maria Gularte Utah State University Environmental Engineering IL Belleville Julia Biehl Iowa State University Agricultural Communications IL Chicago Karime Beltran University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Animal Science IN Greencastle Catherine Hodge Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Electrical Engineering IN Vevay Levi Curlin University of Kentucky Physical Therapy KS Tonganoxie Isabelle Barker Kansas State University Animal Science LA Many Grace Manuel Louisiana Tech University Agricultural Business Management MI Burr Oak Jacie King University of Arizona Psychology MO Bethany Isabella Arias Northwest Missouri State University Agricultural Education MO Maryville Miquela Giesken Northwest Missouri State University Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences MS Houston Ariana Neal Mississippi State University Education NC Newton Grove Morgan Simpson University of Mount Olive Agricultural Education NJ Bordentown Anna Holman Delaware Valley University Animal Science NJ Roselle Annabella LaMantia Rutgers University-New Brunswick Biochemistry NY Hillsdale Corinn Haskin Columbia-Greene Community College Biological Sciences OK Claremore Stormi Hopkins Rogers State University RN (Registered Nurse) OK Elk City Kye Keyes Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Landscape Architecture OK Fairview Lexie Zuniga Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Animal Science OK Guthrie KayLea Taylor Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Animal Science OK Holdenville Jonathan Wiseman University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus Aviation & Air Transportation OK Omega Rylee Glazier Northern Oklahoma College Agricultural Education OK Perry Macy Koch Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Biochemistry OK Ringwood Jose Rojas Oklahoma State University-Main Campus Electrical Engineering TN Piperton Gavin Berry The University of Tennessee-Martin Agronomy & Crop Science TX Austin Victoria Jones Colorado State University-Fort Collins Environmental Engineering TX Ballinger Texas Korey Cavazos Texas A & M University-College Station Agricultural Economics TX Crockett Ryan Arvizu Texas A & M University-College Station Agricultural Business Management TX Daingerfield Salvador Velasquez Texas Tech University Veterinary Sciences TX Dawson Paris Sanchez Texas A & M University-College Station Agricultural Extension TX Gilmer Anahi Gallegos Texas A & M University-College Station Horticulture TX Harper Emma Strickland Texas Tech University Sociology TX McAllen Daniel Garza Texas A & M University-Kingsville Civil Engineering TX Mount Vernon Destiny Barron Tarleton State University Agricultural Education TX Mt. Vernon Kelsey Davila Tarleton State University Animal Science TX Nacogdoches Trinity Manto Stephen F Austin State University Nursing TX Scroggins Betsy Tovar Texas A & M University-College Station Agricultural Business Management TX Sonora Tanner Flanagan Texas Tech University Agricultural Business Management TX Weimar Kassandra Rubio Tarleton State University Agricultural Education WY Thermopolis Hallie Martinez Southwestern University Biology

$5,000 Scholarship Winners (Trade Schools/Two-Year Colleges)

State City First Name Last Name University Attending Primary Major AL Albertville Maria Gomez Snead State Community College Agricultural Education AR Pocahontas Avery Baiza Arkansas Welding Academy Welding AR Siloam Springs MacKenzie Sontag Eastern Oklahoma State College Agricultural Education AZ Casa Grande Brooklynn Lopez Central Arizona College Nursing AZ Duncan Gary Najar Eastern Arizona College Forestry AZ Globe Preston Quintana Eastern Arizona College Engineering AZ Mesa Nadia Jocson GateWay Community College Radiology Technician AZ Phoenix Ella Canady Northern Arizona University Nursing CA Bakersfield Ryan Bonilla Bakersfield College Business CA Dinuba Maria Chaves Reedley College Animal Science CA El Centro Samantha Soto Imperial Valley College Horticulture CA El Centro Melany Tovar Imperial Valley College Veterinary Sciences CA Oakdale Molly Terpstra Modesto Junior College Agricultural Business Management CA Patterson Luna Ortiz Modesto Junior College Animal Science CA Philo Carmen Malfavon Santa Rosa Junior College Animal Science CA Sacramento Tayo Lebimoyo Cosumnes River College Agricultural Sales & Marketing CA Susanville Kaden Dunten Lassen Community College Welding CO Evans Nathan Youngblood Lincoln College of Technology-Denver Welding DE Smyrna Joshua Allen Delaware Technical Community College-Owens Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences FL Alachua Rebecca De La Cruz Santa Fe College Earth & Space Sciences FL Avon Park Brooke Barcinas South Florida State College Radiology/Ultrasound Technician FL Avon Park Elizabeth Orozco St Petersburg College Vet Tech FL Avon Park Taylor Barcinas University of Florida Animal Science FL Orlando Amiyah Labady Valencia College Wildlife Science IA Cedar Falls Blake Carolan Hawkeye Community College Electrical/Electrician IL Cissna Park Justin Tillman Danville Area Community College Automotive Technician IL Viola Sandra Avila Black Hawk College Agricultural Business Management IN Goodland Berenize Del Real Perez Purdue University – Purdue Polytechnic Lafayette Agricultural Education IN Greens Fork Corbin Retz Son Shine School of Evangelism Ministry & Church Administration KS Chetopa Gracie Schertz Independence Community College Veterinary Sciences KS Galva Walker Nightingale Southeast Community College Area Diesel Mechanic KS Garden City Nallely Hinojos Garden City Community College Veterinary Sciences KS Garden City Baylee Hutcheson Garden City Community College Agricultural Business Management KS Mulvane Carly Carly Cowley County Community College Agricultural Education KS Tribune Payton Walk Colby Community College Farm & Ranch Management KS Wichita Anah Warren Wichita State University-Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology Vet Tech KY Morganfield Hayden Alvey Madisonville Community College Industrial Electrician MI Muskegon Madalyn Simpson Muskegon Community College Agricultural Systems Management MN Willmar Isabelle Sauceda Ridgewater College Agronomy & Crop Science MO Moody MaKenna Taylor Missouri State University-West Plains Nursing MO St. Joseph Emily Blair North Central Missouri College Radiology/Ultrasound Technician MS Carthage Maritza Vasquez-Berduo Holmes Community College Medicine MS Houston Jayden Martinez Mississippi Delta Community College Education MT Willow Creek Alecia Gonzalez Highlands College of Montana Tech Welding NC Hope Mills Alexandra Garcia Fayetteville Technical Community College Horticulture NY Schoharie Jackson Hughes-Charboneau SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill Diesel Mechanic OK Allen Jakob Hisaw Eastern Oklahoma State College Agricultural Engineering OK Atoka Caden Goodson Eastern Oklahoma State College Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences OK Elk City Raven Collins Connors State College Veterinary Sciences OK Elk City Reece Hightower Redlands Community College Agronomy & Crop Science OK Haskell Cassidy Fisher Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Nursing OK Kansas Avery Graham Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Electrical Engineering Technician OK Locust Grove Jessie Robinson Connors State College Animal Science OK McAlester Maggie Cato Eastern Oklahoma State College Agricultural Education OK McAlester Twine Palmer Connors State College Sports Medicine/mgmt/tech OK Owasso Auburn Lane Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences OK Ponca City Savannah Neighbors Northern Oklahoma College Animal Science OK Rose Shyann Ingle Connors State College Agricultural Education OK Vian Carl Stamps Northern Oklahoma College Veterinary Sciences OK Wagoner Aubrie Rexwinkle Northern Oklahoma College Agricultural Communications OK Welch Taryn Earp Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Agricultural Communications OK Wetumka Hayden Hobia Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Natural Resources Management OR Cove Gavin Bakker Blue Mountain Community College Animal Science OR Gervais Jacob Palacios Clackamas Community College Agricultural Business Management OR La Grande Elidia Rivas Eastern Oregon University Dental Hygienist OR Nyssa Martin Mendez WyoTech Diesel Mechanics SC Columbia T’Andra Thompson Santa Fe College Animal Science SD Clark Audrye Foster Lake Area Technical College Elementary Education TX Bovina Elijah Robledo Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician TX Burnet Coen Champeau Lincoln College of Technology-Grand Prairie Welding TX Canton Daniel Lopez Trinity Valley Community College Welding TX Gilmer Jessica Hobbs Kilgore College Radiology Technician TX Gladewater Hunter Richardson Arkansas elite Welding Academy Welding TX Houston Lauren Serrano Texas A & M University-College Station Veterinary Sciences TX Karnes City Amber Martinez-Vallin Texas Tech University Veterinary Sciences TX Kenedy Jacob Gonzales Coastal Bend College Agricultural Education TX Kenedy Julianna Briones Palo Alto College Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences TX Marshall Jenifeer Aguilar-Zuniga Kilgore College Radiology/Ultrasound Technician TX Montgomery Gussie Armatys Blinn College Nursing TX Nixon Grecia Gaytan Maldonado Austin Community College District Sonography Technician TX Port Lavaca Madyson Lovett Sam Houston State University Agricultural Communications TX San Antonio Amy Rodriguez Palo Alto College Vet Tech TX San Antonio Kyle Forsyth Palo Alto College Poultry Science TX Sonora Imanol Gaytan Central Texas College Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement TX Tivoli Rebecka Alamendarez Victoria College Psychology TX Tyler Brianna Humes Tyler Junior College Agricultural Education TX Vernon Lavery Gonzales Ranger College Animal Science TX Wallis Logan Main Wharton County Junior College Electronics Engineering UT Delta Jenessa Walgren Western Nebraska Community College Agricultural Journalism VA Jetersville Lesly Lopez Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing Nursing WA Elma Nancy Ramirez Grays Harbor College RN (Registered Nurse) WA Outlook Dakota Garcia Perry Technical Institute Electrical

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

