Tractor Supply Announces Inaugural Class of FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Recipients

$1 million scholarship fund distributed to 146 FFA members pursuing trade and agriculture-related studies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the 146 recipients of the inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply. In partnership with the National FFA Organization, The Tractor Supply Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind.


“Our first class of FFA Future Leaders is a remarkably impressive and diverse group of young men and women who are passionate about achieving their goals. It is a privilege to work with FFA to support them,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, manager of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and National FFA Foundation Sponsors’ board member. “We established the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship as a way to secure the future of Life Out Here. If this group is any indication, I can confidently say that future is very bright.”

The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests. Ninety-two $5,000 scholarships were awarded to students attending trade schools or two-year colleges, including Walker Nightingale of Canton, Kansas. Walker will study diesel mechanics at Hutchinson Community College. Fifty-four $10,000 scholarships were awarded to members pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors, like Gabriel Mojica-Palafox of Corning, California, who will study animal science at University of California-Davis. Additional scholarship recipients include:

  • Salvador Velasquez from Daingerfield, Texas. He will attend Texas Tech University to study veterinary sciences. “I really want to become a veterinarian so that I can help farmers when it comes to livestock health,” he explained. “This country runs on agriculture, and FFA does a great job teaching kids, and the world, why we should appreciate our hardworking farmers.”
  • Payton Walk from Greeley County, Kansas. She is studying farm and ranch management at Colby Community College. “I will be the first in my family to graduate college and it is extremely helpful to have this scholarship to help me finish the last stretch,” she said. “I plan to come back to my home county in rural western Kansas and use my degree and skills obtained through FFA to help farmers and ranchers in my community.”
  • Ariana Neal from Houston, Mississippi. She will attend Mississippi State University to study agriculture education. “This scholarship means a great deal to me because it allows me to further my education,” she explained. “I can focus on my studies, not on financial worries.”

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to interview for career opportunities at Tractor Supply stores or distribution centers while pursuing their education. Additionally, Tractor Supply has earmarked internships at its Store Support Center in Brentwood, Tennessee for scholarship recipients.

FFA Future Leaders Scholarships are facilitated by customer donations made at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The fundraiser for the next class of FFA Future Leaders will run from November 1-12, 2023.

Applications for the 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship by Tractor Supply will open on November 1, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.

$10,000 Scholarship Winners (Four-Year Majors)

State

City

First Name

Last Name

University Attending

Primary Major

AR

Clarksville

Fernando

Flores

University of Arkansas

Agricultural Business Management

AR

Conway

Ryleigh

Homan

Arkansas State University-Beebe

Agricultural Education

AZ

Casa Grande

Abigail

Rivera

University of Arizona

Agricultural Education

CA

Avila Beach

Emily

Pan

University of California-Los Angeles

Biological Sciences

CA

Flournoy

Gabriel

Mojica-Palafox

University of California-Davis

Animal Science

CA

Holtville

Melanie

Orozco

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

Agricultural Engineering

CA

Lindsay

Emily

Padilla

University of California-Davis

Veterinary Sciences

CA

Livingston

Reena

Grewal

University of California-Davis

Animal Science

CA

Santa Maria

Carlos

Nunez Jacuinde

Texas A & M University-College Station

Agricultural Engineering

CA

Turlock

Yadira

Padilla

University of California-Davis

Agricultural Business Management

CO

Collbran

Genevieve

Hill

University of Colorado Boulder

Engineering

CO

Genoa

Mia

Mosso

New Mexico State University-Main Campus

Sociology & Social Work

CT

Middletown

Brian

Barrios

Cornell University

Animal Science

FL

Sebring

Lauren

Heeren

University of Florida

Agricultural Education

GA

Athens

Raymond

Pan

Cornell University

Sustainable Agriculture

ID

Declo

Maria

Gularte

Utah State University

Environmental Engineering

IL

Belleville

Julia

Biehl

Iowa State University

Agricultural Communications

IL

Chicago

Karime

Beltran

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Animal Science

IN

Greencastle

Catherine

Hodge

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering

IN

Vevay

Levi

Curlin

University of Kentucky

Physical Therapy

KS

Tonganoxie

Isabelle

Barker

Kansas State University

Animal Science

LA

Many

Grace

Manuel

Louisiana Tech University

Agricultural Business Management

MI

Burr Oak

Jacie

King

University of Arizona

Psychology

MO

Bethany

Isabella

Arias

Northwest Missouri State University

Agricultural Education

MO

Maryville

Miquela

Giesken

Northwest Missouri State University

Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences

MS

Houston

Ariana

Neal

Mississippi State University

Education

NC

Newton Grove

Morgan

Simpson

University of Mount Olive

Agricultural Education

NJ

Bordentown

Anna

Holman

Delaware Valley University

Animal Science

NJ

Roselle

Annabella

LaMantia

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Biochemistry

NY

Hillsdale

Corinn

Haskin

Columbia-Greene Community College

Biological Sciences

OK

Claremore

Stormi

Hopkins

Rogers State University

RN (Registered Nurse)

OK

Elk City

Kye

Keyes

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Landscape Architecture

OK

Fairview

Lexie

Zuniga

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Animal Science

OK

Guthrie

KayLea

Taylor

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Animal Science

OK

Holdenville

Jonathan

Wiseman

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus

Aviation & Air Transportation

OK

Omega

Rylee

Glazier

Northern Oklahoma College

Agricultural Education

OK

Perry

Macy

Koch

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Biochemistry

OK

Ringwood

Jose

Rojas

Oklahoma State University-Main Campus

Electrical Engineering

TN

Piperton

Gavin

Berry

The University of Tennessee-Martin

Agronomy & Crop Science

TX

Austin

Victoria

Jones

Colorado State University-Fort Collins

Environmental Engineering

TX

Ballinger Texas

Korey

Cavazos

Texas A & M University-College Station

Agricultural Economics

TX

Crockett

Ryan

Arvizu

Texas A & M University-College Station

Agricultural Business Management

TX

Daingerfield

Salvador

Velasquez

Texas Tech University

Veterinary Sciences

TX

Dawson

Paris

Sanchez

Texas A & M University-College Station

Agricultural Extension

TX

Gilmer

Anahi

Gallegos

Texas A & M University-College Station

Horticulture

TX

Harper

Emma

Strickland

Texas Tech University

Sociology

TX

McAllen

Daniel

Garza

Texas A & M University-Kingsville

Civil Engineering

TX

Mount Vernon

Destiny

Barron

Tarleton State University

Agricultural Education

TX

Mt. Vernon

Kelsey

Davila

Tarleton State University

Animal Science

TX

Nacogdoches

Trinity

Manto

Stephen F Austin State University

Nursing

TX

Scroggins

Betsy

Tovar

Texas A & M University-College Station

Agricultural Business Management

TX

Sonora

Tanner

Flanagan

Texas Tech University

Agricultural Business Management

TX

Weimar

Kassandra

Rubio

Tarleton State University

Agricultural Education

WY

Thermopolis

Hallie

Martinez

Southwestern University

Biology

$5,000 Scholarship Winners (Trade Schools/Two-Year Colleges)

State

City

First Name

Last Name

University Attending

Primary Major

AL

Albertville

Maria

Gomez

Snead State Community College

Agricultural Education

AR

Pocahontas

Avery

Baiza

Arkansas Welding Academy

Welding

AR

Siloam Springs

MacKenzie

Sontag

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Agricultural Education

AZ

Casa Grande

Brooklynn

Lopez

Central Arizona College

Nursing

AZ

Duncan

Gary

Najar

Eastern Arizona College

Forestry

AZ

Globe

Preston

Quintana

Eastern Arizona College

Engineering

AZ

Mesa

Nadia

Jocson

GateWay Community College

Radiology Technician

AZ

Phoenix

Ella

Canady

Northern Arizona University

Nursing

CA

Bakersfield

Ryan

Bonilla

Bakersfield College

Business

CA

Dinuba

Maria

Chaves

Reedley College

Animal Science

CA

El Centro

Samantha

Soto

Imperial Valley College

Horticulture

CA

El Centro

Melany

Tovar

Imperial Valley College

Veterinary Sciences

CA

Oakdale

Molly

Terpstra

Modesto Junior College

Agricultural Business Management

CA

Patterson

Luna

Ortiz

Modesto Junior College

Animal Science

CA

Philo

Carmen

Malfavon

Santa Rosa Junior College

Animal Science

CA

Sacramento

Tayo

Lebimoyo

Cosumnes River College

Agricultural Sales & Marketing

CA

Susanville

Kaden

Dunten

Lassen Community College

Welding

CO

Evans

Nathan

Youngblood

Lincoln College of Technology-Denver

Welding

DE

Smyrna

Joshua

Allen

Delaware Technical Community College-Owens

Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences

FL

Alachua

Rebecca

De La Cruz

Santa Fe College

Earth & Space Sciences

FL

Avon Park

Brooke

Barcinas

South Florida State College

Radiology/Ultrasound Technician

FL

Avon Park

Elizabeth

Orozco

St Petersburg College

Vet Tech

FL

Avon Park

Taylor

Barcinas

University of Florida

Animal Science

FL

Orlando

Amiyah

Labady

Valencia College

Wildlife Science

IA

Cedar Falls

Blake

Carolan

Hawkeye Community College

Electrical/Electrician

IL

Cissna Park

Justin

Tillman

Danville Area Community College

Automotive Technician

IL

Viola

Sandra

Avila

Black Hawk College

Agricultural Business Management

IN

Goodland

Berenize

Del Real Perez

Purdue University – Purdue Polytechnic Lafayette

Agricultural Education

IN

Greens Fork

Corbin

Retz

Son Shine School of Evangelism

Ministry & Church Administration

KS

Chetopa

Gracie

Schertz

Independence Community College

Veterinary Sciences

KS

Galva

Walker

Nightingale

Southeast Community College Area

Diesel Mechanic

KS

Garden City

Nallely

Hinojos

Garden City Community College

Veterinary Sciences

KS

Garden City

Baylee

Hutcheson

Garden City Community College

Agricultural Business Management

KS

Mulvane

Carly

Carly

Cowley County Community College

Agricultural Education

KS

Tribune

Payton

Walk

Colby Community College

Farm & Ranch Management

KS

Wichita

Anah

Warren

Wichita State University-Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology

Vet Tech

KY

Morganfield

Hayden

Alvey

Madisonville Community College

Industrial Electrician

MI

Muskegon

Madalyn

Simpson

Muskegon Community College

Agricultural Systems Management

MN

Willmar

Isabelle

Sauceda

Ridgewater College

Agronomy & Crop Science

MO

Moody

MaKenna

Taylor

Missouri State University-West Plains

Nursing

MO

St. Joseph

Emily

Blair

North Central Missouri College

Radiology/Ultrasound Technician

MS

Carthage

Maritza

Vasquez-Berduo

Holmes Community College

Medicine

MS

Houston

Jayden

Martinez

Mississippi Delta Community College

Education

MT

Willow Creek

Alecia

Gonzalez

Highlands College of Montana Tech

Welding

NC

Hope Mills

Alexandra

Garcia

Fayetteville Technical Community College

Horticulture

NY

Schoharie

Jackson

Hughes-Charboneau

SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill

Diesel Mechanic

OK

Allen

Jakob

Hisaw

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Agricultural Engineering

OK

Atoka

Caden

Goodson

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences

OK

Elk City

Raven

Collins

Connors State College

Veterinary Sciences

OK

Elk City

Reece

Hightower

Redlands Community College

Agronomy & Crop Science

OK

Haskell

Cassidy

Fisher

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Nursing

OK

Kansas

Avery

Graham

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Electrical Engineering Technician

OK

Locust Grove

Jessie

Robinson

Connors State College

Animal Science

OK

McAlester

Maggie

Cato

Eastern Oklahoma State College

Agricultural Education

OK

McAlester

Twine

Palmer

Connors State College

Sports Medicine/mgmt/tech

OK

Owasso

Auburn

Lane

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences

OK

Ponca City

Savannah

Neighbors

Northern Oklahoma College

Animal Science

OK

Rose

Shyann

Ingle

Connors State College

Agricultural Education

OK

Vian

Carl

Stamps

Northern Oklahoma College

Veterinary Sciences

OK

Wagoner

Aubrie

Rexwinkle

Northern Oklahoma College

Agricultural Communications

OK

Welch

Taryn

Earp

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Agricultural Communications

OK

Wetumka

Hayden

Hobia

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Natural Resources Management

OR

Cove

Gavin

Bakker

Blue Mountain Community College

Animal Science

OR

Gervais

Jacob

Palacios

Clackamas Community College

Agricultural Business Management

OR

La Grande

Elidia

Rivas

Eastern Oregon University

Dental Hygienist

OR

Nyssa

Martin

Mendez

WyoTech

Diesel Mechanics

SC

Columbia

T’Andra

Thompson

Santa Fe College

Animal Science

SD

Clark

Audrye

Foster

Lake Area Technical College

Elementary Education

TX

Bovina

Elijah

Robledo

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technician

TX

Burnet

Coen

Champeau

Lincoln College of Technology-Grand Prairie

Welding

TX

Canton

Daniel

Lopez

Trinity Valley Community College

Welding

TX

Gilmer

Jessica

Hobbs

Kilgore College

Radiology Technician

TX

Gladewater

Hunter

Richardson

Arkansas elite Welding Academy

Welding

TX

Houston

Lauren

Serrano

Texas A & M University-College Station

Veterinary Sciences

TX

Karnes City

Amber

Martinez-Vallin

Texas Tech University

Veterinary Sciences

TX

Kenedy

Jacob

Gonzales

Coastal Bend College

Agricultural Education

TX

Kenedy

Julianna

Briones

Palo Alto College

Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine or Sciences

TX

Marshall

Jenifeer

Aguilar-Zuniga

Kilgore College

Radiology/Ultrasound Technician

TX

Montgomery

Gussie

Armatys

Blinn College

Nursing

TX

Nixon

Grecia

Gaytan Maldonado

Austin Community College District

Sonography Technician

TX

Port Lavaca

Madyson

Lovett

Sam Houston State University

Agricultural Communications

TX

San Antonio

Amy

Rodriguez

Palo Alto College

Vet Tech

TX

San Antonio

Kyle

Forsyth

Palo Alto College

Poultry Science

TX

Sonora

Imanol

Gaytan

Central Texas College

Criminal Justice & Law Enforcement

TX

Tivoli

Rebecka

Alamendarez

Victoria College

Psychology

TX

Tyler

Brianna

Humes

Tyler Junior College

Agricultural Education

TX

Vernon

Lavery

Gonzales

Ranger College

Animal Science

TX

Wallis

Logan

Main

Wharton County Junior College

Electronics Engineering

UT

Delta

Jenessa

Walgren

Western Nebraska Community College

Agricultural Journalism

VA

Jetersville

Lesly

Lopez

Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing

Nursing

WA

Elma

Nancy

Ramirez

Grays Harbor College

RN (Registered Nurse)

WA

Outlook

Dakota

Garcia

Perry Technical Institute

Electrical

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today’s youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation’s priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2022, the Company donated over $15 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

Contacts

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Tricia Whittemore (615) 440-4410

corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

