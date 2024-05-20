Tractian Announces Appointment of Hans Robertson to Board of Directors

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tractian, a leader in innovative hardware and software solutions for U.S. manufacturers, has appointed Hans Robertson to its Board of Directors. Hans joins an accomplished group of board members including Lak Ananth (Next47), Trevor Oelschig (General Catalyst), Daniel Heise (ex-Sprinklr), and Tractian’s co-founders Igor Marinelli and Gabriel Lameirinhas.





Hans Robertson is the executive chairman and co-founder of Verkada, a global leader in physical security systems. Under his leadership, Verkada has grown to 2,000 employees, serves 25,000 enterprise customers, and boasts a multi-billion dollar valuation. Prior to Verkada, Hans was the co-founder of Meraki, which pioneered the first cloud-managed enterprise networking products. Meraki was acquired by Cisco for $1.2 billion and has since evolved into a multi-billion dollar revenue business.

“ Tractian is reshaping plant reliability and empowering industrial shop floor teams, the backbone of the U.S. economy, by making machines and operations more efficient and reliable. This is unlocking real value and tangible ROI for America’s largest and most complex industrial operations,” said Marinelli, Tractian CEO and co-founder.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Hans to our board. His experience with the industries we serve and the needs of our customers, as well as his proven track record in sales and execution, will only enhance our ability to deliver the best possible products and service to our end users,” Marinelli added.

Hans’ appointment comes as Tractian continues to see rapid growth. Tractian’s ever-expanding customer base includes the world’s leading organizations in Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Automotive and Auto Parts industries, Paper and Packaging, Biofuel producers, and many more industry sectors. This key addition to the board further underscores the company’s commitment to customer-centric growth.

Hans added, “ I’m excited to join the Board of Directors at Tractian to help deliver innovative technologies to America’s shop floors. The company’s obsessive customer focus deeply resonates with me. There is a huge, untapped market opportunity to digitally transform Maintenance and Reliability, and I am eager to use my experience to support the company in its next phase of growth.”

About Tractian

Tractian is a leading provider of AI-assisted solutions for maintenance operations and industrial manufacturing. Present mostly in North and Latin America, Tractian combines patented hardware and advanced software to deliver real-time condition monitoring and predictive analytics with a strong focus on end-user experience.

Trusted by over 1,000 companies, Tractian’s innovative platform helps companies enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend equipment life cycles. Tractian solutions provide decision-makers with operational visibility and empower them to optimize processes, ensuring greater reliability and performance of their industrial machinery.

Contacts

get@tractian.com