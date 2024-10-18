TrackerRMS Integrates with AccuSourceHR to Streamline Processes and Strengthen Staffing and Recruitment Firm Reputations

PHOENIX & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—TrackerRMS, a global leader in applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the recruitment and staffing industry, and AccuSourceHR™, a leading provider of comprehensive employment screening solutions, today announced a strategic integration to streamline recruitment and hiring processes.





This powerful integration combines TrackerRMS’s robust platform for sourcing, engaging, and managing candidates with AccuSourceHR’s PBSA-accredited expertise in background screening, drug testing, and compliance. By seamlessly connecting these two essential components of the hiring journey, businesses can accelerate time-to-hire, improve the quality of hires, and reduce the risk of costly hiring mistakes.

This integration offers:

One-stop screening: Initiate, review, and track screenings in real time without ever leaving TrackerRMS

Initiate, review, and track screenings in real time without ever leaving TrackerRMS Error-free and efficient data entry: Pre-populated data eliminates manual errors and saves recruiters’ time

Pre-populated data eliminates manual errors and saves recruiters’ time Candidate-friendly interface: A mobile-first design makes it easy for candidates to complete their part from anywhere

“Partnering with AccuSourceHR provides our clients with a seamless and efficient way to conduct background checks and other pre-employment screenings,” said Andy Jones, CEO of TrackerRMS. “This integration enables our users to manage the entire hiring process from start to finish within the TrackerRMS platform, saving time and resources while ensuring compliance.”

Dan Filby, CEO of AccuSourceHR, added, “HR professionals are leaning into AI-driven solutions to maximize efficiency and improve productivity, and this collaborative effort supports our focus on continuous innovation to meet evolving business needs. The partnership will empower recruiters with new workflow improvement options and robust, compliant employment screening solutions.”

TrackerRMS and AccuSourceHR are known for their exceptional customer service, ease of use, and commitment to providing educational resources for their clients. This shared philosophy ensures a smooth implementation and ongoing support for customers who choose to leverage this integration. To learn more about the integration, visit tracker-rms.com/integrations/accusourcehr.

Both TrackerRMS and AccuSourceHR will attend Staffing World 2024 in Nashville, October 22-24. Stop by Booth #924 to connect with AccuSourceHR and Booth #1400 to chat with the TrackerRMS team to learn more about the partnership.

About TrackerRMS



TrackerRMS is a leading global provider of ATS and CRM software, empowering the recruitment and staffing industry to thrive. Committed to shaping the future of recruitment through meaningful relationships and a customer-centric approach, TrackerRMS consistently pushes boundaries to deliver innovative solutions at every stage of the hiring journey. Join the thousands of users in over 40 countries who are maximizing productivity, sales, and placements, and discover the TrackerRMS difference on LinkedIn or at Tracker-RMS.com.

About AccuSourceHR



AccuSourceHR™ is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, the company is committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. The diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views it as an extension of their organization’s human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams.

Contacts

Media contact:

Stormie Haller



619.483.4082



stormie.haller@tracker-rms.com