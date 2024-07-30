Home Business Wire TPV Technology Selects Blue Yonder To Transform Global Supply Chain
Leading electronics manufacturer selects Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution to optimize supply chain operations and support long-term business growth

HONG KONG & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To stay ahead of the competition and delight customers through reliable and timely product availability, electronics manufacturers must transform their supply chains. That’s why TPV Technology, a world leader in display solutions, has selected Blue Yonder to transform its global supply chain operations. TPV will implement Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution to increase supply chain efficiency, visibility and responsiveness, as well as meet growing customer and market demands. The solution will be implemented by Lenovo Solutions and Services Group, a Blue Yonder partner.


With annual revenues of more than $6.8 billion USD (RMB 50 billion), 12 manufacturing bases worldwide and 50 million units shipped annually, TPV is the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading producer of TVs. TPV designs and produces monitors and TVs for many well-known brands, as well as manufactures and distributes products under its own brands, including AOC, AGON, Great Wall, Envision, and Philips. As market demands grew and customer expectations evolved, TPV recognized the need for a more robust, integrated and intelligent solution to overcome complex challenges and remain competitive, so it turned to Blue Yonder.

With Blue Yonder, TPV will be able to:

  • Gain near real-time, end-to-end visibility and collaboration across its entire supply chain to improve and accelerate decision-making, while predicting and responding quicker to disruptions.
  • Streamline its inventory and logistics processes to reduce operational costs and improve overall efficiency.
  • Manage its complex, global supply chain with global customers, multiple factories and suppliers and distribution channels.
  • Lower costs thanks to improved efficiencies in inventory management and fulfillment processes.

“As TPV continues to grow, transforming our supply chain becomes critical in order to quickly respond to market changes and disruptions, and to reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction,” said Martin Ni, SCM Director, TPV Technology. “Leveraging Blue Yonder’s deep domain expertise in electronics manufacturing and advanced supply chain planning capabilities will allow us to create a more agile, efficient and customer-centric supply chain capable of meeting our current and future requirements.”

The Blue Yonder Supply Planning solution will allow TPV to stage the right inventory throughout its distribution network to minimize stock-outs and maximize inventory turns. With optimized supply plans designed to meet volatile demand, TPV can gain supply chain agility and save its planners’ time.

“The increasing complexity of global supply chains requires companies to rethink their planning and operations and undergo a digital transformation to ensure long-term success,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder. “We are excited to team up with TPV to transform their supply planning capabilities and help them create a resilient and intelligent supply chain.”

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Global retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers leverage Blue Yonder to optimize their supply chains from planning through fulfillment, delivery and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-embedded, interoperable supply chain solutions are connected end-to-end via a unified platform and data cloud, enabling business to collaborate in real time across functions, which supports more agile decision-making, improved customer satisfaction, profitable growth, and more resilient, sustainable supply chains. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

