TPC Wire & Cable Introduces New Products to the Thermo-Trex® Line of Wire & Cable

MACEDONIA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPC Wire & Cable (TPC) has expanded its comprehensive industrial wire & cable portfolio with two new additions to our Thermo-Trex family: Thermo-Trex® 2000 Shielded Multi-Conductor and Multi-Pair Cable and Thermo-Trex® 2800 RTD Cable. TPC's Thermo-Trex® brand is the solution for a high temperature resistant cable available in many different configurations gauge sizes for power or control applications.









Product Manager, Debbie Tromp, “We developed these products to provide a reliable solution for applications that need to sustain a continuous temperature and can withstand flash heat.”

Thermo-Trex® 2000 Shielded Multi-Conductor is a high-temperature resistant cable for power and control applications that can withstand a maximum conductor temperature of 450°C / 850°F. This flexible control and instrumentation cable features finely stranded, nickel-plated copper conductors, nickel-plated copper braid shield and a specially woven glass-braid jacket impregnated with abrasion-resistant finishing compounds.

Thermo-Trex® 2800 RTD Cable is intended for use in high temperature Resistance Temperature Detector [RTD] control and instrumentation applications that can withstand a maximum conductor temperature of 530˚C / 1000˚F. This instrumentation temperature sensing device cable works on a basic correlation between metals and temperature in which change in resistance of the detector element is calibrated with temperature.

Founded in 1979, TPC is a leading designer and provider of high-performance wire, cable, connectors, assemblies, and accessories used in harsh, high cost-of-failure environments. TPC products are designed to withstand abuse from impact, abrasion, flexing, chemicals, and extreme temperatures, while exceeding customer performance specifications. The company’s dependable products outlast ordinary cable in the most difficult applications to reduce downtime and overall cost. TPC serves a variety of industries including the steel, automotive, industrial automation, utility, transportation, food & beverage, oil & gas, wood, pulp & paper and defense markets. For more information, visit tpcwire.com.

