TP-Link Systems Partners with Prestigious Hoag Classic PGA TOUR Champions Tournament, Strengthening Community Ties in Southern California

TP-Link’s Silver Sponsorship helps drives Hoag Classic’s legacy of giving

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TP-Link Systems Inc., a global leader in networking and smart home solutions, is proud to announce its silver level sponsorship of the 2025 Hoag Classic, one of the most prestigious events on the PGA TOUR Champions. This partnership reflects TP-Link’s ongoing commitment to strengthening community bonds in Southern California through its Connect & Care initiative.

The Hoag Classic, renowned for its scenic course and world-class field of professional golfers, has a profound history of giving back. Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $25 million for charity, benefiting many of Hoag’s programs and services —including the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, the Sue & Bill Gross Women’s Pavilion, the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute, and the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center—as well as more than 50 local charities. Known as one of the most philanthropic tournaments on the PGA TOUR Champions, the Hoag Classic has set the standard for charitable giving in professional golf.

“At TP-Link, we believe in the power of connection, not just through technology, but through meaningful engagement with the communities we serve,” said Jeff Barney, President of TP-Link Systems Inc. “Sponsoring the Hoag Classic aligns perfectly with our core values and allows us to support an event that has a transformative impact in Southern California. We’re honored to be part of a tournament that showcases world-class golf while also making a lasting difference in the lives of so many.”

As a silver level sponsor, TP-Link will be prominently featured in tournament signage, on the Hoag Classic website, and in the tournament pairing guide, a printed and digital piece distributed to all fans on-site. Additionally, TP-Link will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Celebrity Challenge on Friday, March 21, an exciting event that brings together celebrities and professional golfers to raise funds for designated charities.

TP-Link’s sponsorship also includes participation in the Legends Pro-Am, a two-day event that pairs amateur golfers with PGA TOUR Champions professionals, and the exclusive Hoag Classic Hall of Fame Community Breakfast event, featuring golf legend Jack Nicklaus. These experiences provide unforgettable opportunities for TP-Link to connect with the community and celebrate the spirit of giving that defines the Hoag Classic.

“We are thrilled to welcome TP-Link Systems as sponsor of the Hoag Classic,” said Scott Easton, executive director of the Hoag Classic. “Their commitment to the local community and their Connect & Care values resonate deeply with our mission to give back. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference and further our tradition of supporting vital healthcare services and charitable organizations throughout our region.”

For more information about TP-Link Systems visit www.tp-link.com. To learn more about the Hoag Classic and its charitable impact, visit www.hoagclassic.com.

About TP-Link Systems Inc.

Headquartered in the United States, TP-Link Systems Inc. is a global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, consistently ranked as the world’s top provider of Wi-Fi devices. The company is committed to delivering innovative products that enhance people's lives through faster, more reliable connectivity. With a commitment to excellence, TP-Link serves customers in over 170 countries and continues to grow its global footprint.

About the Hoag Classic

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

