Toyota Tsusho to Partner with ORCA Computing

Partnership Provides Customers in Japan and the Asia Pacific Region with Access to Hybrid Quantum Classical High-Performance Computing and Generative AI Innovations

LONDON & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ORCA--ORCA Computing, a leading quantum computing company, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho), a member of the Toyota Group, delivering to countries around the world a diverse range of products and services, today announced their partnership to provide customers in Japan and across the Asia Pacific region with ORCA Computing’s cutting-edge PT Series product line.

Toyota Tsusho has been a strong advocate and provider of quantum technologies, developing businesses utilizing quantum computers since 2017. This partnership combines Toyota Tsusho’s deep understanding of their customer ecosystem with ORCA Computing’s leadership in delivering quantum computing solutions that can be easily integrated with classical high-performance computing. ORCA Computing’s unique quantum-enhanced approach also provides innovative solutions for industries through the combination of generative AI with quantum computing.

“This partnership is essential for providing our customers with access to industry-leading quantum computing systems enabling them to harness the power of quantum computing in areas such as automotive, chemicals and industry 4.0,” said Mr. Takashi Matsuda, the manager of Enterprise IT Department at Toyota Tsusho. “Collaborating with ORCA Computing empowers leading organizations to transform entire industries in the future.”

As generative AI continues to revolutionize science and engineering, its impact is being felt across industries such as manufacturing and automotive. ORCA Computing’s unique quantum-enhanced approach opens new possibilities by combining generative AI with quantum computing. This hybrid capability has the potential to accelerate innovation and solve complex challenges beyond the reach of classical computing alone, while also addressing the rising cost and power consumption faced by organizations.

ORCA’s PT Series photonic quantum systems, running machine learning and optimization algorithms exemplifies their unparalleled success in developing, installing, and applying quantum computers to customers. As the only quantum computing company to have delivered multiple on-prem quantum systems, ORCA provides immediate value to global customers while paving the way for highly scalable quantum computing capabilities.

"Toyota Tsusho is a forward-thinking company that understands the benefits of quantum computing that is accessible and usable for customers, not just in the future, but now," said Richard Murray PhD, Co-founder and CEO, ORCA Computing. "Our PT Series systems are ideally suited to deliver cutting-edge quantum technology to their customers.”

This latest partnership further highlights ORCA’s ongoing momentum in providing PT Series systems to global customers such as Montana State University, the UK Ministry of Defence and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center. Additionally, the company has undertaken numerous initiatives for major government and enterprise clients in the healthcare, energy, defense, and high-performance computing (HPC) sectors.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK, with offices in the United States, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. The company delivers an innovative approach to quantum computing, providing robust, high-performance, and data center-standard systems for machine learning, generative AI and optimization workloads. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered ten on-premises quantum computers to leading global customers, including the UK National Quantum Computing Centre, Montana State University, and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

https://orcacomputing.com

