TOYOTA Teams Up with Young Creators to Shine Spotlight on Athletes. In New GTTA DIRECTORSCUT Video Series, Global Creators Showcase the Efforts of Para-Athletes Around the World

-Creating a platform for young creators by supporting athletes-

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is launching the GTTA DIRECTORSCUT, a collaborative project with global para-athletes and creators, driven by the desire to support athletes striving to overcome all kinds of barriers.









TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT is a collaborative project to share the self-directed work of various creators with the world. Following on from the initial Yaris series, which began in August 2023, GTTA DIRECTORSCUT marks the project’s second iteration.

Toyota has long supported athletes from around the world (Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)) in various ways. This time, 14 highly original creators will harness their unique talents to produce videos of para-athletes, and the teams that support their passions, as they tackle daily training and new challenges. These works will be gradually released around the world, including on the project website and Toyota’s official social media.

Working with different themes, Toyota will continue using DIRECTORSCUT to provide a platform for diverse individuals who tirelessly pursue creative endeavors.

The creators from the various background express their unique characteristics in their works.

Champ Panupong Techawongthawon [Video URL ] https://youtu.be/vOSe1EYGCmw

] https://youtu.be/vOSe1EYGCmw Lucid Monday(Biibocc) [Video URL] https://youtu.be/lPCI5ZjBrUo

TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT



A collaborative platform that allows Toyota to connect openly with creators. Toyota continues to develop new co-creation projects that combine company assets such as the Yaris series (car model) and GTTAs (athletes) with the diverse talents of global creators.

Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)



In addition to employee athletes, this group includes competitors from various countries selected for their embodiment of Toyota’s philosophy and values (challenge, continuous improvement, sincerity, teamwork, humility and gratitude, accountability, and honesty).

Website links



TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT Project website: https://global.toyota/info/toyotadirectorscut/gttadirectorscut/

Global TEAM TOYOTA ATHLETES website: https://toyotatimes.jp/en/sports/teams_athletes/

Participating athletes

Andrew Kurka (USA) Alpine skiing [Featured videos] #01, #03, #04, #05, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14

Angel Camacho (Mexico) Swimming [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #09, #12, #13, #14

Danelle Umstead (USA) Alpine skiing [Featured videos] #01, #04, #06, #12

Diego López Díaz (Mexico) Swimming [Featured videos] #01, #03, #04, #14

Evan Strong (USA) Snowboard [Featured videos] #01, #03, #04, #06, #12, #13

Ezra Frech (USA) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #11, #12, #14

Jarryd Wallace (USA) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #11

Jessica Long (USA) Swimming [Featured videos] #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #10, #11, #12

Keely Shaw (Canada) Cycling [Featured videos] #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #09, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

Luis Jabdiel Perez (Puerto Rico) Judo [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

Melissa Stockwell (USA) Triathlon [Featured videos] #01, #02, #04, #10, #11, #12, #14

Marissa Papaconstantinou (Canada) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #06, #11, #12, #13, #14

Oksana Masters (USA) Cycling [Featured videos] #01, #02, #04, #06, #12, #14

Pilar Jauregui Cancino (Peru) Badminton [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07

Ryley Batt (Australia) Wheelchair rugby [Featured videos] #01, #04, #09, #10

Steve Serio (USA) Basketball [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07

Hajimu Ashida (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, ＃10, ＃12, ＃14

Kakeru Ishida (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14

Koto Kawaguchi (Japan) Table tennis [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #08, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

Keita Sato (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #04, #07, #08, #09, #10, #12, #14

Tomoki Suzuki (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #05, #04, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

Shunya Takahashi (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

Shizuka Hangai (Japan) Judo [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #10, #12, #13, #14

Takuya Miki (Japan) Tennis [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #08, #10, #12

Momoka Muraoka (Japan) Alpine skiing [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14

Taiki Morii (Japan) Alpine skiing [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

Masateru Yugami (Japan) Athletics [Featured videos] #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14

*Some works will be released later.

Contributing creators

Champ Panupong Techawongthawon

Lucid Monday(Biibocc)

And others

URLs for accessing materials [PASS:gtta2024] Images: https://bit.ly/3YTwhxO Videos: https://bit.ly/3YWJPsr

Contacts

Media inquiries related to this project:



TOYOTA PR Office (within Material inc.)



Email: bp2@materialpr.jp Kishimoto